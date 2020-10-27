BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eli Lilly, Twitter, Harley-Davidson, Chegg Inc
The S&P 500 was little changed on Tuesday after a sharp pull back in the prior session as investors parsed through a slew of mixed corporate earnings, while awaiting progress on U.S. fiscal stimulus. .N
At 10:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 27,622.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.23% at 3,393.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.57% at 11,424.019. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O, up 10.2% ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ, up 7.9% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N, down 8.1% ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N, down 5.5% ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, down 5.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 1847 Goedeker Inc GOED.N, up 82.3% ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, up 26.4% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N, up 19.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Knoll Inc KNL.N, down 12.1% ** Comfort Systems USA Inc FIX.N, down 10.3% ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N, down 10.2% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK.O, up 87.3% ** Harbor Custom Development Inc HCDI.O, up 27.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genfit SA GNFT.O, down 13.3% ** Galera Therapeutics Inc GRTX.O, down 12.9% ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O, down 11.8% ** American International Group AIG.N: up 2.3%
BUZZ-AIG: Operational split, CEO succession bring cheer ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 1.7%
BUZZ-Twilio Inc: Falls on Q4 loss forecast ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: down 10.2%
BUZZ-Down as Q3 loss widens ** TriNet Group < TNET.N>: down 6.2%
BUZZ-TriNet Group: Jumps as Q3 results top expectations ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 7.8%
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q1 sales forecast
** Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc CATB.O: down 68.4%
BUZZ- Eyes record low as muscle disorder drug fails late-stage study ** Energy Transfer ET.N: down 5.9%
BUZZ-Energy Transfer drops after distribution falls below estimates ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 1.6%
BUZZ-Crocs: Rises on third-quarter revenue beat, strong Q4 forecast ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 3.1%
BUZZ-AMD plans to buy chipmaker Xilinx in $35 bln deal ** Harley-Davidson HOG.N: up 26.4%
BUZZ-Harley-Davidson up on upbeat Q3 results ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-Slides as Q3 profit hit by weak demand for drugs ** Staffing 360 Solutions STAF.O: up 8.8%
BUZZ-Jumps on completion of its debt restructuring ** Pfizer < PFE.N>: down 1.2% BUZZ-Down after Q3 sales drop ** SPI Energy Co SPI.O: up 17.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on board approval to spin off EV charging unit ** Anaptysbio Inc ANAB.O: up 7.5%
BUZZ-Brokerages cheer royalty stream from amended GSK deal The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.41%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.58%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.31%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.07%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.91%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.05%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 1.08%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.45%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.25%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.21%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.31%
(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)
