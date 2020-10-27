BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eli Lilly, Twitter, Harley-Davidson, Chegg Inc

Commodities
Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chip East

The S&P 500 was little changed on Tuesday after a sharp pull back in the prior session as investors parsed through a slew of mixed corporate earnings, while awaiting progress on U.S. fiscal stimulus. .N

At 10:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 27,622.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.23% at 3,393.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.57% at 11,424.019. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O, up 10.2% ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ, up 7.9% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N, down 8.1% ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N, down 5.5% ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, down 5.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 1847 Goedeker Inc GOED.N, up 82.3% ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, up 26.4% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N, up 19.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Knoll Inc KNL.N, down 12.1% ** Comfort Systems USA Inc FIX.N, down 10.3% ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N, down 10.2% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK.O, up 87.3% ** Harbor Custom Development Inc HCDI.O, up 27.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genfit SA GNFT.O, down 13.3% ** Galera Therapeutics Inc GRTX.O, down 12.9% ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O, down 11.8% ** American International Group AIG.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-AIG: Operational split, CEO succession bring cheer ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Twilio Inc: Falls on Q4 loss forecast ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Down as Q3 loss widens ** TriNet Group < TNET.N>: down 6.2%

BUZZ-TriNet Group: Jumps as Q3 results top expectations ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q1 sales forecast

** Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc CATB.O: down 68.4%

BUZZ- Eyes record low as muscle disorder drug fails late-stage study ** Energy Transfer ET.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Energy Transfer drops after distribution falls below estimates ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Crocs: Rises on third-quarter revenue beat, strong Q4 forecast ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-AMD plans to buy chipmaker Xilinx in $35 bln deal ** Harley-Davidson HOG.N: up 26.4%

BUZZ-Harley-Davidson up on upbeat Q3 results ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-Slides as Q3 profit hit by weak demand for drugs ** Staffing 360 Solutions STAF.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on completion of its debt restructuring ** Pfizer < PFE.N>: down 1.2% BUZZ-Down after Q3 sales drop ** SPI Energy Co SPI.O: up 17.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on board approval to spin off EV charging unit ** Anaptysbio Inc ANAB.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Brokerages cheer royalty stream from amended GSK deal The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.41%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.58%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.07%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.91%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.08%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.21%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.31%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

