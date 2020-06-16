BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eli Lilly, Turtle Beach, Eldorado Resorts

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday after a record rise in May retail sales revived hopes of a swift post-pandemic economic rebound, with sentiment also lifted by data showing reduced COVID-19 death rates in a trial of a generic steroid drug. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.02% at 26,540.2. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.61% at 3,146.75 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.13% at 9,932.883. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, up 11.9% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 12.1% ** Vulcan Materials Co <VMC.N>, up 11.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** T Mobile Us Inc <TMUS.O>, down 2% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, down 0.7% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 0.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CPI Aerostructures Inc <CVU.N>, up 37.8% ** Annovis Bio Inc ANVS.N, up 39.7% ** Tupperware Brnds <TUP.N>, up 9.7 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 15.3% ** China Green Agriculture Inc <CGA.N>, down 12.1% ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Roshill Resources <ROSEU.O>, up 607.4% ** Ideaya Biosc Inc <IDYA.O>, up 51.5% ** Urban One Inc UONEK.O, up 18.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genius Brands International <GNUS.O>, down 12.6% ** MediciNova <MNOV.O>, down 7.3% ** Edesa Biotech Inc <EDSA.O>, down 4.1% ** Fortinet FTNT.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT as digital trends gain ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 34.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on report Tencent plans to become biggest shareholder ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Launches social-distancing software ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 42.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after store reopenings, agreements with lenders ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises as profit beats estimates on home buying recovery ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 51.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high on cancer program deal with GSK ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-UBS says Street expectations too high on recovery ** WW International WW.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as digital subscriber count rises to record high ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Leerink begins coverage, says outlook clouded by spin-offs ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Pares gains on EU antitrust investigation ** Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Up on high patient enrollment for neuro disorder treatment study ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-BofA upgrades to 'buy' on new product cycles ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.5% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain on supply cuts, improving demand ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises as breast cancer drug meets main goal of study ** McDonald's MCD.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Up as demand improves sequentially ** Eldorado Resorts Inc ERI.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on approx $700 mln equity raise, mortgage deal with Vici ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 18.4%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 sales forecast for gaming accessories ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 17.3%

BUZZ-Rises on filing for emergency use of COVID-19 blood test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.76%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 2.06%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.09%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.09%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.93%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 3.64%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.14%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.72%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

