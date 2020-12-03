BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eli Lilly, CrowdStrike, Tesla, Shell

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow hovered near record highs on Thursday as hopes of a swift COVID-19 vaccine-driven recovery and economic stimulus eased immediate worries about rising coronavirus cases and high unemployment. .N

At 8:44 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 29,889. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.01% at 3,667.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.26% at 12,486.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Phoenix New Media Ltd <FENG.N>, up 117.0% ** Waddell & Reed Financial Inc <WDR.N>, up 49.3% ** Nesco Holding Inc <NSCO.N>, up 42.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, down 24.7% ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, down 19.4% ** JMP Group Inc <JMP.N>, down 12.5% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 172.4% ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, up 81.4% The top Nasdaq percentage loser premarket .PRPL.O: ** Splunk Inc <SPLK.O>, down 22.7% ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-COVID-19 drug could bring in $2 bln in 2021 - Cantor Fitzgerald

** CrowdStrike CRWD.O: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** Wadell & Reed WDR.N: up 49.3% premarket BUZZ-Extends gains on buyout deal

** Tesla TSLA.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Goldman Sachs raises rating to "buy"

** Owl Rock Capital ORCC.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on talks to combine with Dyal Capital

** Veritone VERI.O: down 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on equity offering

** Shell RDSb.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Bernstein upgrades on 'attractive' cash flow momentum

** Express Inc EXPR.O: down 25.9% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue miss

** Iterum ITRM.O: up 33.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on stake acquisition by RA Capital

** Zscaler ZS.O: up 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q1 results, outlook

** Progyny Inc PGNY.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Progyny: Piper Sandler confident of growth prospects, raises PT

** Evofem Biosciences EVFM.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ- Rises on U.S. govt contract for birth control gel

** Codexis Inc CDXS.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $70 mln discounted stock offering

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: down 22.7% premarket BUZZ-Down on disappointing Q3 results, brokerages cut PTs USN

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades to 'outperform' on Cash App potential

** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results

** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for eye treatment study

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on wider net loss

** The Michaels Companies MIK.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** Veritone Inc VERI.O: down 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing deep-discounted equity offering ** Lizhi Inc LIZI.O: up 81.4% premarket ** Xpeng Motors XPEV.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Doubles on tie-up with EV maker Xpeng Motors ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on manufacturing deal for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj and Trisha Roy)

