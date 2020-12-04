BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eli Lilly, Boeing, Sundial Growers, Meten EdtechX

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 jumped to an all-time high on Friday as data showing the slowest jobs growth in six months reinforced expectations for a new fiscal stimulus bill to help revive the economy from its worst downturn in decades. .N

At 10:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.53% at 30,127.32. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.67% at 3,691.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.47% at 12,435.626. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 10.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 9.3% ** Phillips 66 <PSX.N>, up 6.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 4.1% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 3.4% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Star Peak Energy Transition Corp <STPK.N>, up 35.7% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, up 23% ** PagerDuty Inc <PD.N>, up 20.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** MicroSectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, down 17.1% ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 16% ** Direxion Daily <DRIP.N>, down 13.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, up 158.5% ** Collective Growth Equity Warrants <CGROW.O>, up 134.3% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc <PPSI.O>, up 51% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ondas Holdings Inc <ONDS.O>, down 50.2% ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, down 18% ** Precision BioSciences Inc <DTIL.O>, down 17.3% ** DocuSign DOCU.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** PagerDuty PD.N: up 20.8%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat annual forecast

** Sutro Biopharma STRO.O: up 33.8%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from early-stage cancer trial

** BioCryst BCRX.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves swelling disorder treatment

** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, $500 mln share buyback plan

** EQT EQT.N: up 5.7%

** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Evercore recommends shifting to EQT Corp vs Cabot Oil among natgas equities

** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 3.8%

** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Mizuho upgrades to 'buy' on Biogen deal

** GameStop GME.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush hikes PT on new console launches

** Alibaba BABA.N: up 0.2%

** Sea SE.N: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Up on winning digital banking license from Singapore

** Cambium Networks CMBM.O: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Dips as top holder trims stake

** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 16.0%

BUZZ-Slumps as Q4 sales outlook disappoints

** Cooper COO.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Slightly better Q4 but COVID-19 uncertainties remain

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 1.1%

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise as stimulus hopes build

** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Down as holiday-quarter same-store sales view disappoints

** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results

** Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PTs

** Luminar LAZR.O: up 34.1%

BUZZ-Gleams after impressive debut

** Carvana CVNA.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies starts with 'buy' on market share potential

** Tilly's TLYS.N: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Down as retailer sees lower holiday-quarter sales, profit

** Dish Network DISH.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Down as Guggenheim downgrades to 'neutral'

** Mind Technology Inc MIND.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Falls on filing new shelf registration for up to $200 mln

** Huazhu Group Ltd HTHT.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Falls on surprise Q3 loss

** Magenta Therapeutics MGTA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration for sickle cell disease therapy

** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Gains on announcement of quarterly dividend

** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on partnering with UnitedHealth for COVID-19 antibody trial

** Meten EdtechX Education METX.O: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, loss

** Oshkosh OSK.N: up 3.6%

** Federal Signal FSS.N: up 5.9%

** Terex Corp TEX.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades, shares gain

** Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI.O: up 51.0%

BUZZ-Surges after settlement with Myers Power

** Stitch Fix SFIX.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Stock move "too far too fast" - MKM Partners

** Boeing BA.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Down after cutting widebody production rate again

** Burning Rock Biotech BNR.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls on $58 mln discounted secondary offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.21%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.67%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.10%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.37%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.03%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

