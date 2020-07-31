BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Electronic Arts, Spartan Energy, Phillips 66

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks fell on Friday as uncertainty over the government's next coronavirus aid exacerbated economic worries related to the pandemic, countering early euphoria from stunning quarterly results by Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.97% at 26,058.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.55% at 3,228.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.08% at 10,596.679. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Facebook Inc FB.OQ, up 7.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.OQ, up 6.6% ** Mettler-Toledo International Inc MTD.N, up 5.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newell Brands Inc NWL.OQ, down 7.9% ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N, down 7.8% ** Flowserve Corp FLS.N, down 7.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Issuer Direct Corp ISDR.N, up 34.8% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N, up 33.3% ** Atento SA ATTO.N, up 23.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, down 28.4% ** Sm Energy Co SM.N, down 21% ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N, down 19.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bettrwr Sapi Ord BWMX.O, up 164.3% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc SONN.O, up 81.4% ** Vital Farms Inc Ord VITL.O, up 65.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Taoping Inc TAOP.O, down 52.8% ** Precipio Inc PRPO.O, down 50.9% ** Liminal Biosciences Inc LMNL.O, down 34.8% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 4.0% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Big tech quartet rises as quarterly results smash expectations during pandemic ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Apple's showstopper results set stage for 5G cycle ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's remdesivir not enough to change long term story ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's pandemic-driven growth rate here to stay ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises as strong cancer drug demand powers Q2 profit beat ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Drops on Q1 revenue slump ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 33.3%

BUZZ-Soars on strong quarterly revenue, recovering ad demand ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls as quarterly gross bookings plunge 90% ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: down 13.4%

BUZZ-Drops as urban exposure drags ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows capacity expansion for COVID-19 test kit ** Under Armour UAA.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Drops after warning of margin pressure ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Down on Q2 loss as COVID-19 hurts fuel demand ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Falls after co posts first-ever sales drop ** Mammoth Energy Services TUSK.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Drops on wider Q2 loss, lower revenue ** Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Hits fresh high on Q2 beat and raise ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Drops on Q2 loss due to multibillion-dollar writedowns ** Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp SPAQ.N: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Apollo's SPAC Spartan Energy slides after Fisker update

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.41%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.78%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.18%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.23%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.24%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.62%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.86%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.56%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.92%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.13%

