BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ekso Bionics, World Wrestling Entertainment, BlackBerry

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, as gains in financial and energy shares helped recoup early losses due to an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and elevated jobless claims. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.17% at 25,489.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,054.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.22% at 9,931.21. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 8.4% ** Accenture Plc <ACN.N>, up 6.1% ** Ameriprise Financial <AMP.N>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ross Stores <ROST.OQ>, down 4.3% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 3.9% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.OQ>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 26.1% ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N, up 18.4% ** Earthstone Energy Inc <ESTE.K>, up 18.0% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Kaleyra Inc Ord KLR.N, down 15.3% ** KB Home <KBH.N>, down 11.3% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 13.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ekso Bionics Holding <EKSO.O>, up 159.4% ** Aptevo Therapeutics <APVO.O>, up 68% ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co <PHCF.O>, up 57% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals <XERS.O>, down 36.9% ** Uniqure NV <QURE.O>, down 20.5% ** Magenta Therapeutics <MGTA.O>, down 19.5% ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 18.4%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q2 forecast as more luxury buyers shop online ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Falls as co delays reopening of California Disneyland ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Berenberg says Boeing to face MAX pressure until demand stabilizes, downgrades ** Magenta Therapeutics MGTA.O: down 19.5%

BUZZ-Falls on $60 mln stock offering ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy', expects 2021 FCF to top Street estimates ** IZEA Worldwide Inc IZEA.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on raised sales outlook ** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Up as Q2 beats on rise in home cooking ** Darden Restaurants DRI.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on strong earnings forecast, improving weekly sales ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises after Q3 results beat expectations ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Falls as it prices $2.5 bln debt offer ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Slides on planned share offer as Takeda looks to cash out ** NantKwest NK.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized equity offering; CEO buys shares ** Par Pacific PARR.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Lack of shareholder returns keeps CS on sidelines ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 38.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on agreement to produce COVID-19 vaccine ** Xeris Pharma XERS.O: down 36.9%

BUZZ-Plunges on planned stock, convertible offerings ** DraftKings DKS.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls as activist investor cuts stake ** Rite Aid RAD.N: up 26.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as OTC medicines fuel revenue beat ** Anterix ATEX.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Falls after leadership shuffle ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls on report of McDonald's Canada having no plans to add burger to menu ** Stratus Properties STRS.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Gains after higher revenue, cash position in Q1 ** Moderna MRNA.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Drops after report says NIH claims joint ownership of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Aptevo Therapeutics APVO.O: up 68.0%

BUZZ-Surges on royalty payment for biosimilar from Pfizer ** BlackBerry BB.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 revenue misses on virus hit ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls as 'multiple' wrestlers test positive for COVID-19 ** Ekso Bionics EKSO.O: up 159.4%

BUZZ-Surges on FDA nod to sell robotic exoskeleton ** FactSet FDS.N: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat FY 2020 profit forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.47%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.73%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.73%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.09%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.25%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.81%

Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru

