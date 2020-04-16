US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Edison Nation, Soligenix, Arcus Biosciences, Bed Bath & Beyond

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about dismal first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset better-than-expected weekly jobless claims numbers..N

At 11:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 23,474.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 2,795.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.44% at 8,513.636. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.OQ, up 5.6% ** Akamai Technologies AKAM.OQ, up 5.5% ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.OQ, down 9.5% ** American Airlines Group AAL.OQ, down 7% ** Alaska Air Group ALK.N, down 6.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF EINC.N, up 197.2% ** VanEck Vectors Rare Earth ETF REMX.N, up 185.7% ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N, up 83.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, down 24.5% ** Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.N, down 17.1% ** Apergy Corp APY.N, down 14.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings LTRPB.O, up 119% ** MoSys Inc MOSY.O, up 95.6% ** Edison Nation EDNT.O, up 91.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Global Eagle Entertainment ENT.O, down 26.5% ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O, down 23.6% ** Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA.O, down 15.7%

** Cree CREE.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Cree drops on $500 mln convertible debt deal ** EBay EBAY.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-EBay: Rises as Starboard withdraws board nominations ** PDS Biotechnology PDSB.O: up 63.9%

BUZZ-PDS Biotechnology: Jumps on plan to start COVID-19 vaccine development program ** Inovio INO.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Inovio rises as coronavirus vaccine study in S.Korea gets $6.9 mln funding ** Rite Aid RAD.N: down 24.5%

BUZZ-Rite Aid: Falls on wider Q4 loss, maintains 2021 outlook ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-ConocoPhillips: Falls on output cut, share buyback suspension ** Jack in the Box JACK.O: up 17.9%

BUZZ-Jack in the Box: Surges after BTIG ups rating to "buy" ** Eagle Pharma EGRX.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Eagle Pharma: Rises as hyperthermia drug inhibits virus causing COVID-19 ** Atossa Therapeutics ATOS.O: up 37.9%

BUZZ-Atossa Therapeutics leaps on plans to develop potential COVID-19 therapy ** ThermoGenesis THMO.O: up 50.1%

BUZZ-ThermoGenesis: Gains after FDA allows COVID-19 diagnostic kit distribution ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 16.6% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Jumps as COVID-19 test on saliva samples uses co's tech - Reuters News ** Calithera Biosciences CALA.O: down 15.7% Calithera Biosciences slides on equity raise ** Athersys ATHX.O: down 23.6% BUZZ-Athersys drops on $50 mln equity raise to fund COVID-19 trial ** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 18.2% BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises after escaping Q4 with a profit beat amid pandemic ** Arcus Biosciences RCUS.N: up 83.3% BUZZ-Arcus Biosciences: Surges on report of Gilead in talks for picking stake ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 14.3% BUZZ-Soligenix Inc: Rises on scoring license for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Dynavax Tech DVAX.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Dynavax Tech jumps on entering coronavirus vaccine tie-up ** Twitter TWTR.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Twitter: Drops as JP Morgan downgrades to 'neutral' ** GoPro GPRO.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-GoPro: Falls after co scraps 2020 forecast on coronavirus fears ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Chegg Inc: New grading policy at universities to hurt online learning co ** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Bloomin' Brands: Take-out, delivery sales nearly triple since March, shares rise ** Bank of New York Mellon BK.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Bank of New York Mellon rises on Q1 results beat ** Edison Nation EDNT.O: up 91.6% BUZZ-Edison Nation: Surges after securing orders for personal protective equipment ** Abbott ABT.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Abbott: Rises on quarterly results beat ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N: down 40.5% BUZZ-Diamond Offshore Drilling: Slips after skipping interest payment ** Ra Medical Systems RMED.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Ra Medical Systems: Falls after filing for stock offering ** Goodyear Tire GT.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Goodyear Tire: Burns rubber after estimating quarterly loss ** UroGen Pharma URGN.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-UroGen Pharma: Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA nod ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Netflix: Evercore ISI raises PT on favorable trends amid virus outbreak ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 6.8% BUZZ-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rises as profit nearly doubles ** Pulmatrix PULM.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Pulmatrix: Jumps after granting license for respiratory disease products ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 6.2% BUZZ-Marathon Petroleum: Costs, midstream structure keeps Cowen on sidelines ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 5.4% BUZZ-Square Inc: Drops after Raymond James downgrades on COVID-19 risks

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.99%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.30%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.27%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.99%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.99%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.24%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.20%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC NVDA AKAM AZO UAL AAL ALK EINC REMX RCUS RAD HTZ APY LTRPB MOSY EDNT ENT ATHX CALA CREE EBAY PDSB INO COP JACK EGRX ATOS THMO CODX BBBY SNGX DVAX TWTR GPRO CHGG BLMN BK ABT DO RMED GT URGN NFLX TSM PULM MPC SQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular