BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Edison Nation, Soligenix, Arcus Biosciences, Bed Bath & Beyond

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about dismal first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset better-than-expected weekly jobless claims numbers..N

At 11:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 23,474.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 2,795.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.44% at 8,513.636. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.OQ, up 5.6% ** Akamai Technologies AKAM.OQ, up 5.5% ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.OQ, down 9.5% ** American Airlines Group AAL.OQ, down 7% ** Alaska Air Group ALK.N, down 6.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF EINC.N, up 197.2% ** VanEck Vectors Rare Earth ETF REMX.N, up 185.7% ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N, up 83.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, down 24.5% ** Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.N, down 17.1% ** Apergy Corp APY.N, down 14.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings LTRPB.O, up 119% ** MoSys Inc MOSY.O, up 95.6% ** Edison Nation EDNT.O, up 91.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Global Eagle Entertainment ENT.O, down 26.5% ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O, down 23.6% ** Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA.O, down 15.7%

** Cree CREE.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Cree drops on $500 mln convertible debt deal ** EBay EBAY.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-EBay: Rises as Starboard withdraws board nominations ** PDS Biotechnology PDSB.O: up 63.9%

BUZZ-PDS Biotechnology: Jumps on plan to start COVID-19 vaccine development program ** Inovio INO.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Inovio rises as coronavirus vaccine study in S.Korea gets $6.9 mln funding ** Rite Aid RAD.N: down 24.5%

BUZZ-Rite Aid: Falls on wider Q4 loss, maintains 2021 outlook ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-ConocoPhillips: Falls on output cut, share buyback suspension ** Jack in the Box JACK.O: up 17.9%

BUZZ-Jack in the Box: Surges after BTIG ups rating to "buy" ** Eagle Pharma EGRX.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Eagle Pharma: Rises as hyperthermia drug inhibits virus causing COVID-19 ** Atossa Therapeutics ATOS.O: up 37.9%

BUZZ-Atossa Therapeutics leaps on plans to develop potential COVID-19 therapy ** ThermoGenesis THMO.O: up 50.1%

BUZZ-ThermoGenesis: Gains after FDA allows COVID-19 diagnostic kit distribution ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 16.6% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Jumps as COVID-19 test on saliva samples uses co's tech - Reuters News ** Calithera Biosciences CALA.O: down 15.7% Calithera Biosciences slides on equity raise ** Athersys ATHX.O: down 23.6% BUZZ-Athersys drops on $50 mln equity raise to fund COVID-19 trial ** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 18.2% BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises after escaping Q4 with a profit beat amid pandemic ** Arcus Biosciences RCUS.N: up 83.3% BUZZ-Arcus Biosciences: Surges on report of Gilead in talks for picking stake ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 14.3% BUZZ-Soligenix Inc: Rises on scoring license for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Dynavax Tech DVAX.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Dynavax Tech jumps on entering coronavirus vaccine tie-up ** Twitter TWTR.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Twitter: Drops as JP Morgan downgrades to 'neutral' ** GoPro GPRO.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-GoPro: Falls after co scraps 2020 forecast on coronavirus fears ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Chegg Inc: New grading policy at universities to hurt online learning co ** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Bloomin' Brands: Take-out, delivery sales nearly triple since March, shares rise ** Bank of New York Mellon BK.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Bank of New York Mellon rises on Q1 results beat ** Edison Nation EDNT.O: up 91.6% BUZZ-Edison Nation: Surges after securing orders for personal protective equipment ** Abbott ABT.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Abbott: Rises on quarterly results beat ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N: down 40.5% BUZZ-Diamond Offshore Drilling: Slips after skipping interest payment ** Ra Medical Systems RMED.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Ra Medical Systems: Falls after filing for stock offering ** Goodyear Tire GT.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Goodyear Tire: Burns rubber after estimating quarterly loss ** UroGen Pharma URGN.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-UroGen Pharma: Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA nod ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Netflix: Evercore ISI raises PT on favorable trends amid virus outbreak ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 6.8% BUZZ-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rises as profit nearly doubles ** Pulmatrix PULM.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Pulmatrix: Jumps after granting license for respiratory disease products ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 6.2% BUZZ-Marathon Petroleum: Costs, midstream structure keeps Cowen on sidelines ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 5.4% BUZZ-Square Inc: Drops after Raymond James downgrades on COVID-19 risks

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.99%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.30%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.27%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.99%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.99%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.24%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.20%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.