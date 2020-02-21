BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-eBay, Slack, Virgin Galactic, Fitbit, BlueLinx
U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity stalled in February, while a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. .N
At 13:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.94% at 28,945.34. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.17% at 3,333.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.91% at 9,564.682. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Deere & Co <DE.N>, up 8 % ** Pinnacle West Capital Corp <PNW.N>, up 3.7 % ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.OQ>, up 3.5 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 7.7 % ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 7.2 % ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, down 5.1 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ducommun Inc <DCO.N>, up 30.7 % ** Eldorado Gold Corp <EGO.N>, up 27.3 % ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 16.9 % The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, down 25 % ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, down 22.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 91 % ** Celldex Therapeutics Inc <CLDX.O>, up 29.5 % ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc <AVDL.O>, up 27.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Conduent Inc <CNDT.O>, down 21.5 % ** Appian Corp <APPN.O>, down 21.4 % ** Zscaler Inc <ZS.O>, down 19.3 %
** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.K: down 8.6%
BUZZ-Loses altitude for second session
** eBay Inc EBAY.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Ebay rises on report that classified-ads business is up for sale
** BlueLinx Holdings Inc BXC.N: down 22.1%
BUZZ-Tumbles after co discredits takeover bid ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Rises on report of deal with Uber
** Fastly Inc FSLY.K: down 6.9%
BUZZ-Falls on bleak outlook, CEO transition ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: down 11.4%
BUZZ-Slumps after downbeat revenue outlook ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 3.6%
BUZZ-Falls on downbeat forecast, bigger Q4 loss ** Teck Resources Ltd TECK.N: down 14.1%
BUZZ-Falls as outlook, Q4 results disappoint ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 0.6%
BUZZ-Down after surprise quarterly loss
** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.5%
** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.8% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: flat
BUZZ-U.S. banks slip as yields fall on coronavirus fears ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: down 27.9%
BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted stock offering ** Harsco Corp HSC.N: down 0.1%
BUZZ-Down on disappointing outlook ** Envestnet Inc ENV.N: down 9.7%
BUZZ-Falls on downbeat outlook as Yodlee unit weighs ** BJ's Restaurants Inc BJRI.O: down 13.2%
BUZZ-Slides on lackluster earnings, Stifel downgrade ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 1.7%
** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 3.2% ** Noble Energy NBL.O: down 3.1% ** Devon energy DVN.N: down 4.7% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: down 3.0% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 1.1%
** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.7% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 2.3% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 5.8% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 5.0% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.4% ** Helmerich And Payne HP.N: down 1.9% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 3.1% ** ProPetro PUMP.N: down 4.6%
BUZZ-Energy companies fall on renewed coronavirus uncertainty ** Colfax Corp CFX.N: up 4.6%
BUZZ-Rises on earnings beat ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 15.6%
BUZZ-Slumps on weak Q4 results, BMO downgrade ** Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O: up 5.9%
BUZZ-Priority review moves hemophilia gene therapy closer to FDA nod ** SBA Communications Corp SBAC.O: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Hits new high after Q4 beat, dividend hike ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 27.2%
BUZZ-Jumps on $65 mln private placement with biotech investment funds ** Universal Display Corp OLED.O: down 5.8%
BUZZ-Falls on weak revenue forecast, Q4 profit miss ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 2.9%
** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: down 2.7%
** Delta Air Lines DAL: down 1.5% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.1% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: down 1.2% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.K: down 1.0%
BUZZ-U.S. airline stocks down as coronavirus spreads ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 11.4%
BUZZ-BUZZ-Falls as Q4 misses on lower footfall
** American Software Inc AMSWA.O: up 21.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 1.45%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 1.68%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.38%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.29%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.33%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.12%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.44%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 2.53%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.29%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.37%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.23%
(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)
