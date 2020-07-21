BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ebay Inc, Chevron Corp, Novavax

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after a better-than-expected quarterly profit from IBM and on hopes for more domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 6:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.64% at 26,804. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.72% at 3,268.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.84% at 11,042.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, up 7.1% ** Endeavour Silver Corp <EXK.N>, up 7.0% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 6.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 7.4% ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.K>, down 11.5% ** Denbury Resources Inc <DNR.N>, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 106.3% ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, up 93.5% ** New Age Beverages Corp <NBEV.O>, up 81.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Bio-Key International Inc <BKYI.O>, down 28% ** Cytosorbents Corp <CTSO.O>, down 14.2% ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc <ACAD.O>, down 12.3% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise after $9.2 bln deal with Adevinta ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Chevron gets a steal with Noble deal ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises ahead of update on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.