BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-EBay, Apple, AMD, Facebook

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as strong results from Apple and other marquee companies kicked fourth-quarter earnings into top gear and overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus. .N

At 7:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.29% at 28,794. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.37% at 3,290.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.50% at 9,150.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, up 11.4% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 11.1% ** Unit Corporation UNT.N, up 7.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd BHVN.K, down 12.8% ** Intelsat Sa I.N, down 3.3% ** Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N, down 3.2% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, up 34.1% ** Cytosorbents Corp CTSO.O, up 16.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Martin Midstream Partners Lp MMLP.O, down 33.5% ** Avinger Inc AVGR.O, down 22.1% ** Zillow Group Inc Z.O, down 8.9% ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-EBay: Falls on weak Q1 revenue forecast ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Apple: Rises after posting first iPhone sales growth in a year BUZZ-Street View: Apple's "wow quarter" shows strength across all businesses ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Xilinx: Falls on revenue miss, disappointing forecast ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Coronavirus risks could derail Starbucks' short-term growth BUZZ-Falls as coronavirus prompts store closures in China ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q1 forecast disappoints on weak demand ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Up as Raymond James sees solid Q4, upgrades to 'strong buy' ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-GE shares rise as Q4 profit tops expectations ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: up 19.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on all-stock merger deal with Histogen ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 34.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after positive NASH drug data ** Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on upsized stock offering ** Avinger Inc AVGR.O: down 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Sips on discounted stock offering ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over 5-month high on bankruptcy progress update ** L Brands Inc LB.N : up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report CEO in talks to step down, exploring sale of VS

