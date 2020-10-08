BioTech
EV

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eaton Vance, IBM, Domino's Pizza, Jazz Pharma, Moderna, American Airlines

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise for a second straight day on Thursday as bets of a piecemeal fiscal stimulus deal lifted sentiment, while data on weekly jobless claims showed the labor market recovery continued to sputter. .N

At 8:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.70% at 28,377. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.62% at 3,427.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.82% at 11,564.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eaton Vance Corp EV.N, up 45.4% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N, up 10.3% ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N, up 9.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 6.5% ** dMY Technology Group, Inc DMYT.N, down 6.5% ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, down 4.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Bio-Key International Inc BKYI.O, up 61.2% ** Consumer Portfolio Services Inc CPSS.O, up 55.9% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O, down 36.4% ** Koss Corp KOSS.O, down 19.5% ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as former executive set to return as CEO ** CareDx Inc CDNA.O: up 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat preliminary Q3 revenue ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 4.0% premarket ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Regeneron, Eli Lilly rise as Trump hails their COVID-19 treatments ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains after expansion of Kylie Skin brand ** Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC.O: up 22.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3 revenue expectation ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.2% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.9% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 2.0% premarket ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 2.1% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise on federal aid hopes after Pelosi, Mnuchin talk ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc ALJJ.O: up 32.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after co raises Q4, FY EBITDA forecast ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on disclosing $177 mln capital raise ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Cowen raises PT on hopes of Q3 ad revenue growth ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-IBM gains on plans to spin off infrastructure services unit ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as September sales jump ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on procurement contract for remdesivir ** Bausch Health Cos Inc BHC.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co expects Q3 revenue above Street estimates ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on research tie-up with Merck ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-JPM sees rebound in 2021, upgrades to 'overweight' ** Eaton Vance Corp EV.N: up 45.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over 2-yr high on Morgan Stanley buyout ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Needham raises PT to Street high ** Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on trading suspension on Nasdaq ** Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive data, fast track tag for sleep disorder drug USN ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR.O: up 6.6% premarket ** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Arrowhead, Takeda rise on agreement to develop liver disease treatment ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Down as profit misses expectations on higher costs ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plan not to enforce vaccine patent during pandemic

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EV LEAF IBM BORR DMYT DPZ BKYI CPSS CYTK KOSS JILL CDNA REGN LLY COTY ATEC AAL DAL UAL JBLU LUV SAVE ALJJ FCEL FB UMC GILD BHC NTEC ANET ROKU LONE JAZZ ARWR TAK MRNA NDX

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular