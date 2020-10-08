BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eaton Vance, IBM, Domino's Pizza, Jazz Pharma, Moderna, American Airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise for a second straight day on Thursday as bets of a piecemeal fiscal stimulus deal lifted sentiment, while data on weekly jobless claims showed the labor market recovery continued to sputter. .N

At 8:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.70% at 28,377. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.62% at 3,427.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.82% at 11,564.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eaton Vance Corp EV.N, up 45.4% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.N, up 10.3% ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N, up 9.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 6.5% ** dMY Technology Group, Inc DMYT.N, down 6.5% ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, down 4.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Bio-Key International Inc BKYI.O, up 61.2% ** Consumer Portfolio Services Inc CPSS.O, up 55.9% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O, down 36.4% ** Koss Corp KOSS.O, down 19.5% ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as former executive set to return as CEO ** CareDx Inc CDNA.O: up 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat preliminary Q3 revenue ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 4.0% premarket ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Regeneron, Eli Lilly rise as Trump hails their COVID-19 treatments ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains after expansion of Kylie Skin brand ** Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC.O: up 22.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3 revenue expectation ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.2% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.9% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 2.0% premarket ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 2.1% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise on federal aid hopes after Pelosi, Mnuchin talk ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc ALJJ.O: up 32.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after co raises Q4, FY EBITDA forecast ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on disclosing $177 mln capital raise ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Cowen raises PT on hopes of Q3 ad revenue growth ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-IBM gains on plans to spin off infrastructure services unit ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as September sales jump ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on procurement contract for remdesivir ** Bausch Health Cos Inc BHC.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co expects Q3 revenue above Street estimates ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on research tie-up with Merck ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-JPM sees rebound in 2021, upgrades to 'overweight' ** Eaton Vance Corp EV.N: up 45.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over 2-yr high on Morgan Stanley buyout ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Needham raises PT to Street high ** Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O: down 14.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on trading suspension on Nasdaq ** Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive data, fast track tag for sleep disorder drug USN ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR.O: up 6.6% premarket ** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Arrowhead, Takeda rise on agreement to develop liver disease treatment ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Down as profit misses expectations on higher costs ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plan not to enforce vaccine patent during pandemic

