BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eastman Kodak, Twitter, Simon Property

U.S. stock index futures were in a flat-to-slightly higher range on Monday as markets looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed..N

At 06:21 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.39% at 27,439. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.15% at 3,349.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.05% at 11,117.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc <CORR.N>, up 9% ** Seritage Growth Properties <SRG.N>, up 7.1% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp <LVS.N>, up 5.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Company <KODK.N>, down 43.7% ** ARC Document Solutions Inc <ARC.N>, down 11.5% ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, down 8.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Trevena Inc <TRVN.O>, up 84.5% ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc <ETON.O>, up 37.2% ** Hennessy Capital Acquisition Equity Warrants <HCACW.O>, up 30.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, down 16% ** Kazia Therapeutics Ltd <KZIA.O>, down 15.8% ** Myos Rens Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, down 13.7% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Sees COVID-19 vaccine approval by year end, stronger growth in H1 2021 ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: down 43.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as $765 mln U.S. loan put on hold after recent allegations ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on reports co expressed interest in TikTok's U.S. operations ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of turning mall space into Amazon distribution centers

