BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eastman Kodak, Trevena, Seres Therapeutics

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The S&P 500 and Dow rose on Monday, as investors rotated into value stocks from heavyweight tech-focused companies while awaiting word on progress in the fiscal support bill for the country's battered economy. .N

At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.00% at 27,708.02. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.11% at 3,354.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.37% at 10,970.489. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 13.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 9.9% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, up 8.9 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.OQ>, down 4.9% ** Tyler Technologies, Inc <TYL.N>, down 4.5% ** Fiserv Inc <FISV.O>, down 4.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Biomx Inc <PHGE.N>, up 53.2% ** John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF <JHMA.N>, up 42.1% ** Seritage Growth Properties <SRG.N>, up 18.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NAVB.N>, down 30.8% ** Eastman Kodak Company <KODK.N>, down 27.3% ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Seres Therapeutics, Inc <MCRB.O>, up 353.3% ** Omeros Corp <OMER.O>, up 51.4% ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADMS.O>, up 36.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, down 44.1% ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc <RETA.O>, down 33.3% ** Hycroft Mining Holding Equity Warrants <HYMCW.O>, down 32.3% ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 25.1%

BUZZ-Rises on fourth orphan drug status for eye disease therapy ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 18.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on new 2,500 EV garbage truck order ** PPL Corp PPL.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises after initiating sale process for UK business ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on IAC stake, online gaming scope ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rebounds after Abu Dhabi's Mubadala discloses 7% stake ** NewAge Inc NBEV.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Falls after Q2 revenue misses estimates ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.4% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.9% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 5.8% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 3.7% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 7.2% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: up 1.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 4.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.1% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain on positive China data, hopes for U.S. stimulus ** Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd NAK.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Biden opposes Alaska mine project ** Exelon Corp EXC.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Drops after major explosion in Baltimore ** Radius Health Inc RDUS.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q2 results ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: down 27.3% BUZZ-Plunges as $765 mln U.S. loan put on hold after recent allegations ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Jumps on reports co expressed interest in TikTok's U.S. operations ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 8.0% BUZZ-Up on report of turning mall space into Amazon distribution centers ** Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Jefferies sees higher Q2 costs due to COVID-19 ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Stephens sees strong 2021 growth on Medicare investment strategy ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 27.5% BUZZ-Surges as FDA approves opioid painkiller ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review for skin therapy ** Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB.O: up 353.3% BUZZ-Surges as lead drug meets main goal of late-stage study ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: up 6.0% BUZZ-Soars on surprise rise in same-store sales ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: up 51.4% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from COVID-19 drug in small study ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: up 11.3% BUZZ-Up as FDA gives "fast track" tag to allergic reaction drug candidate ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Shares up as co plans to advance COVID-19 vaccine into human trials ** Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH.O: up 14.3% BUZZ-Up as co gets licensing rights to potential COVID-19 test ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 8.9% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 13.5%

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 9.2% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 8.0% BUZZ-Casino stocks rise as Macau to partially resume tourist visa scheme ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: down 33.3% BUZZ-Drops as FDA asks for genetic disorder drug's second trial ** Majesco MJCO.O: up 23.4% BUZZ-Surges after Thoma Bravo raises offer to buy company

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.40%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.63%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.28%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.97%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.67%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.22%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

