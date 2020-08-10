BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eastman Kodak, Trevena, Omeros

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street indexes opened a touch higher on Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders over the weekend to support the country's economy through the coronavirus crisis until more concrete stimulus could be passed. .N

At 10:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.96% at 27,697.02. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.22% at 3,358.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.73% at 10,930.733. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 13.9% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, up 9.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 9.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 4.6% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 4.5% ** FleetCor Technologies Inc <FLT.N>, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc <XTNT.N>, up 105.5% ** John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF <JHMA.N>, up 42.1% ** Seritage Growth Properties <SRG.N>, up 26.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NAVB.N>, down 35.7% ** Eastman Kodak Company <KODK.N>, down 30.7% ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Seres Therapeutics, Inc <MCRB.O>, up 500.4% ** Omeros Corp <OMER.O>, up 54% ** Trevena Inc <TRVN.O>, up 30.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, down 56.6% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, down 28% ** Recro Pharma Inc <REPH.O>, down 25.9% ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 25.2%

BUZZ-Rises on fourth orphan drug status for eye disease therapy ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected loss ** Kandi Technologies Group Inc KNDI.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Falls on drop in Q2 EV parts sales ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on new 2,500 EV garbage truck order ** PPL Corp PPL.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises after initiating sale process for UK business ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on IAC stake, online gaming scope ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Rebounds after Abu Dhabi's Mubadala discloses 7% stake ** NewAge Inc NBEV.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Falls after Q2 revenue misses estimates ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: down 30.6% BUZZ-Plunges as $765 mln U.S. loan put on hold after recent allegations ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Jumps on reports co expressed interest in TikTok's U.S. operations ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Up on report of turning mall space into Amazon distribution centers ** Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Jefferies sees higher Q2 costs due to COVID-19 ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 30.9% BUZZ-Surges as FDA approves opioid painkiller ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review for skin therapy ** Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB.O: up 500.4% BUZZ-Surges as lead drug meets main goal of late-stage study ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: up 8.1% BUZZ-Soars on surprise rise in same-store sales ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: up 54.0% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from COVID-19 drug in small study ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: up 8.3% BUZZ-Up as FDA gives "fast track" tag to allergic reaction drug candidate ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Shares up as co plans to advance COVID-19 vaccine into human trials ** Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH.O: up 10.1% BUZZ-Up as co gets licensing rights to potential COVID-19 test ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 9.1% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 13.9%

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 8.0% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 8.1% BUZZ-Casino stocks rise as Macau to partially resume tourist visa scheme ** Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc RETA.O: down 25.8% BUZZ-Drops as FDA asks for genetic disorder drug's second trial ** Majesco MJCO.O: up 23.6% BUZZ-Surges after Thoma Bravo raises offer to buy company

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.58%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.41%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.67%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.01%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.89%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.10%

