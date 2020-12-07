BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eastman Kodak, Tonix Pharma, Anworth Mortgage, Lyft Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to retreat from record levels on Monday as fresh Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong dented sentiment, while investors also awaited concrete signs of progress on a coronavirus relief bill. .N

At 9:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.22% at 30,132. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.22% at 3,690, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.07% at 12,534.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 70.9% ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp <ANH.N>, up 14.5% ** SEACOR Holdings Inc <CKH.N>, up 14.0% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Flotek Industries Inc <FTK.N>, down 7.5% ** ADC Therapeutics SA <ADCT.N>, down 7.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 65.1% ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, up 65.8% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** scPharmaceuticals Inc <SCPH.O>, down 37.1% ** Aptose Biosciences Inc <APTO.O>, down 26% ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Up after Bayer signs license agreement for cancer therapy ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains as India considers accelerated review of COVID-19 vaccine emergency use ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II BFT.N: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on merger reports with Paysafe ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.2% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 2.6% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 1.3% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 2.7% premarket ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: down 0.9% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 1.2% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 0.9% premarket ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. energy cos slip on rising virus cases, U.S.-China tensions ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Shines as quarterly revenue jumps ** Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE.O: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Positive blood cancer therapy data raises M&A hopes - Truist ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 70.9% premarket BUZZ-Eastman Kodak Co: Surges on 'no misconduct' finding ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Revs up as brokerage raises rating to 'overweight' ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 65.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after pain disorder drug meets main goal in study ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH.N: up 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Anworth Mortgage: Soars on acquisition by Ready Capital ** Jack Henry & Associates Inc JKHY.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-CS starts coverage with 'neutral' ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Intel Corp: Drops on report of Apple prepping new Mac chips

