BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eastman Kodak, Seres Therapeutics, Trevena

Wall Street indexes were set to open almost unchanged on Monday as investors looked to executive orders from President Donald Trump over the weekend to support the economy until more concrete stimulus could be passed..N

At 8:10 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.37% at 27,433. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.10% at 3,348, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.05% at 11,128.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Foot Locker Inc <FL.N>, up 21.0% ** Phoenix New Media Ltd <FENG.N>, up 18.7% ** Washington Prime Group Inc <WPG.N>, up 12.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Company <KODK.N>, down 36.2% ** Lithia Motors Inc <LAD.N>, down 15.8% ** ARC Document Solutions Inc <ARC.N>, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seres Therapeutics Inc <MCRB.O>, up 298.7% ** Trevena Inc <TRVN.O>, up 57.6% ** Omeros Corp <OMER.O>, up 52.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Top Ships Inc <TOPS.O>, down 38.7% ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, down 37.4% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, down 14.3% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Sees COVID-19 vaccine approval by year end, stronger growth in H1 2021 ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: down 36.2% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as $765 mln U.S. loan put on hold after recent allegations ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on reports co expressed interest in TikTok's U.S. operations ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of turning mall space into Amazon distribution centers ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 57.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges as FDA approves opioid painkiller ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review for skin therapy ** Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB.O: up 298.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges as lead drug meets main goal of late-stage study ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: up 21.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars on surprise rise in same-store sales ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on first qtrly loss in nearly nine years as virus hits

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

