US Markets
KODK

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eastman Kodak, Hexo Corp, Atara, energy stocks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record levels on Monday as fresh Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong dented sentiment, while investors also awaited concrete signs of progress on a coronavirus relief bill..N

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.36% at 30,090. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.34% at 3,685.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.07% at 12,517.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 72.6% ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp <ANH.N>, up 16.6% ** GSX TECHEDU INC <GSX.N>, up 14.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 11.1% ** Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N>, down 9.1% ** QEP Resources Inc <QEP.N>, down 6.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc <OBLN.O>, up 56.1% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 44.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aptose Biosciences Inc <APTO.O>, down 19.9% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 18.3% ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, down 15.6% ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after Bayer signs license agreement for cancer therapy ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains as India considers accelerated review of COVID-19 vaccine emergency use ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II BFT.N: up 13.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on merger reports with Paysafe ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.2% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 2.0% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 5.5% premarket ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: down 1.7% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 2.5% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.9% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.4% premarket ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. energy cos slip on rising virus cases, U.S.-China tensions ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB.N: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Shines as quarterly revenue jumps

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KODK ANH GSX HEXO XPEV QEP OBLN TNXP APTO NNDM SNDL ATRA AZN BFT CVX XOM OXY APA CPE COG MRO SLB HAL FTI LITB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular