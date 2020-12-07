BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eastman Kodak, Hexo Corp, Atara, energy stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record levels on Monday as fresh Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong dented sentiment, while investors also awaited concrete signs of progress on a coronavirus relief bill..N

At 7:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.36% at 30,090. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.34% at 3,685.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.07% at 12,517.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 72.6% ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp <ANH.N>, up 16.6% ** GSX TECHEDU INC <GSX.N>, up 14.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 11.1% ** Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N>, down 9.1% ** QEP Resources Inc <QEP.N>, down 6.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc <OBLN.O>, up 56.1% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 44.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aptose Biosciences Inc <APTO.O>, down 19.9% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 18.3% ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, down 15.6% ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after Bayer signs license agreement for cancer therapy ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains as India considers accelerated review of COVID-19 vaccine emergency use ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II BFT.N: up 13.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on merger reports with Paysafe ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.2% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 2.0% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 5.5% premarket ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: down 1.7% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 2.5% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.9% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.4% premarket ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. energy cos slip on rising virus cases, U.S.-China tensions ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB.N: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Shines as quarterly revenue jumps

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.