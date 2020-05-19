BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dynavax Technologies, Home Depot, PBF Energy

US Markets
U.S. stock index futures eased on Tuesday, handing back gains from the S&P 500's best day in six weeks in the previous session, as disappointing results from Home Depot HD.N weighed on sentiment..N

At 6:39 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.53% at 24,377. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.52% at 2,932.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.28% at 9,299. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Flotek Industries Inc FTK.N, up 24.4%

** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 14.0% ** Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd <BEDU.N>, up 7.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 10.7% ** Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.N>, down 9% ** Targa Resources Corp <TRGP.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd <KIRK.O>, up 60.2% ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp <ABUS.O>, up 47.6% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 45.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Chinanet Online Holdings Inc CNET.O, down 15.7%

** Gamida Cell Ltd <GMDA.O>, down 15.3% ** Acasti Pharma Inc <ACST.O>, down 14.3% ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Barclays cuts to 'underweight' on constrained FCF outlook, leverage ** Dynavax Technologies Inc DVAX.O: up 38.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after co says partners may begin COVID-19 vaccine trial in July ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Profit misses estimates; scraps FY outlook ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Road to profitability a long haul for pot producer - brokerage

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

