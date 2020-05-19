BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dynavax Technologies, Arbutus Biopharama, Flotek

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were trading flat on Tuesday, handing back some gains from the S&P 500's best day in six weeks in the previous session, as investors digested a mixed set of quarterly results from retailers including Home Depot and Walmart..N

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.06% at 24,493. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.20% at 2,942.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.09% at 9,333.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Flotek Industries Inc <FTK.N>, up 24.3% ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, up 15.6% ** PAR Technology Corp <PAR.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Four Seasons Edu Inc <FEDU.N>, down 22.1% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 14.2% ** Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.N>, down 8.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Immuron Equity Warrants <IMRNW.O>, up 113.1% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 59.8% ** Kirkland's Inc <KIRK.O>, up 47.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Gamida Cell Ltd <GMDA.O>, down 24.4% ** Zions Bancorporation NA <ZIONW.O>, down 19.9% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 15.8% ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Barclays cuts to 'underweight' on constrained FCF outlook, leverage ** Dynavax Technologies Inc DVAX.O: up 40.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after co says partners may begin COVID-19 vaccine trial in July ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Profit misses estimates; scraps FY outlook ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Road to profitability a long haul for pot producer - brokerage ** Arbutus Biopharama Corp ABUS.O: up 35.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from hepatitis B treatment study ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized stock offering to fund COVID-19 vaccine ** Aptiv Plc APTV.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ- "Longer pain but sharper recovery" - UBS ** Flotek Industries Inc FTK.N: up 24.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on acquisition of data and analytics firm ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q1 loss as marketing spend soars ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 11% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees continued revenue growth in H2, raises PT ** Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges as Q2 same store sales look promising ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Underperformance due to COVID-19 is overdone: Cowen ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after appointing new exec to advance COVID-19 vaccine program ** Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc ORIC.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Guggenheim sees potential in trial cancer drug, starts with 'buy' ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on improving demand for air travel ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at 4-week high as stockpiling drives Q1 beat ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q1, says no impact from COVID-19 yet ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 3.9% premarket ** Bluebird Bio Inc BLUE.O: down 1% premarket ** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX.O: down 6.5% premarket ** Gossamer Bio Inc GOSS.O: down 15.8% premarket ** Krystal Biotech Inc KRYS.O: down 3.2% premarket ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: down 6.6% premarket ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O: down 14.2% premarket BUZZ-Biotech blitz: Moderna, Bluebird lead $3 bln capital raise wave ** KemPharm Inc KMPH.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees to review ADHD drug ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Benchmark raises PT, sees Q4 results beat

