US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DuPont, Occidental Petroleum, Safe-T Group

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

A slide in energy stocks weighed on Wall Street on Monday as crude prices crashed at the start of a week packed with quarterly earnings reports and economic data likely to underline the damage from the coronavirus outbreak..N

At 16:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.94% at 24,014.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.65% at 2,855.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.13% at 8,661.651. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 14.1% ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, up 6.6% ** DuPont de Nemours Inc<DD.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, down 4.9% ** Lennar Corporation <LEN.N>, down 4.7% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Regional Health Properties Inc <RHE.N>, up 41.6% ** Montage Resources Corp <MR.N>, up 26.8% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, up 26.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, down 19.5% ** Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares <LABD.N>, down 13% ** Manning & Napier Inc <MN.N>, down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCC.O>, up 89.5% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 43.8% ** Benitec Biopharma Limited <BNTC.O>, up 42.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, down 18.4% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants <BVXVW.O>, down 15% ** Green Plains Partners LP <GPP.O>, down 14% ** Avalon GloboCare Corp AVCO.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Avalon GloboCare: Rises as therapy shows promise in combating cytokine storm ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Shake Shack beefs up capital, gives back government loan ** Exelixis Inc EXEL.O: up 25.5%

BUZZ-Exelixis jumps as cancer drug combo shows promise in study ** AGNC Investment Corp AGNC.O: up 0.1% ** Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY.N: up 0.2% ** Apollo CRE Finance ARI.N: down 3.7% ** Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT.N: down 3.0% ** Ladder Capital Corp LADR.N: flat ** Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD.N: down 2.1% ** TPG RE Finance Trust Inc TRTX.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-U.S. mortgage REITs: DB cuts PT citing "stressed scenarios" ** INmune Bio Inc INMB.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-INmune Bio Inc: Rises on plans to begin COVID-19 trial ** Mustang Bio Inc MBIO.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Mustang Bio: Rises after EMA's favorable classification of "bubble boy" therapy ** Meredith Corp MDP.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Meredith Corp: Falls on withdrawing 2020 outlook as ad sales get hit ** Ducommun Inc DCO.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Ducommun: Jumps as Q1 revenue forecast higher than Wall Street estimates ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Alexion rises on study to test blood disorder drug for COVID-19 ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Clorox: Up as Deutsche Bank expects strong Q3 helped by coronavirus ** Peloton Interative Inc PTON.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Peloton skids as BMO slaps first "sell" rating since IPO ** Terex Corp TEX.N: down 4.7% ** Manitowoc Company Inc MTW.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-GS removes Terex and Manitowoc from "buy list", downgrades to "neutral" ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 11.6% BUZZ-Anixa Biosciences: Rises on partnership for potential treatment of COVID-19 ** Cyclacel Pharmaceutical Inc CYCC.O: up 89.5% BUZZ-Cyclacel: Jumps on deal to study drugs to treat COVID-19 patients ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 3.1% BUZZ-Benchmark sees Boeing cut 787 production by 30%; lowers PT ** Eros International EROS.N: up 9.0% BUZZ-Eros International: Soars after deal to merge with STX Entertainment ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: down 1.9% ** ICON Plc ICLR.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Baird downgrades two contract research organizations on COVID-19 impact ** Xeris Pharmaceutical Inc XERS.O: up 10.2% BUZZ-Xeris Pharma: Rises on positive results from seizure medication study ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-United Airlines drops on estimated quarterly loss, dour outlook ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Disney: Falls as brokerages move to sidelines citing hit to theme parks ** Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Cheesecake Factory: Rises on $200 mln investment from Roark Capital ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.0% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.1% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 2.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 1.0% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 4.8% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.5% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as concerns over rising crude storage weigh on prices BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger's dividend cut the first step on road to recovery BUZZ-Halliburton: Falls on $1.1 bln impairment charges ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Safe-T Group: Jumps on upbeat Q1 revenue forecast ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-AbbVie Inc: RBC expects rebound in 2021, upgrades to "outperform" ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Facebook: Credit Suisse cuts PT as coronavirus impacts ad revenue ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Biogen Inc: Alzheimer's drug in focus ahead of Q1, not earnings ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Abbott, Roche to benefit from surging demand for COVID-19 antibody tests - analyst ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-DuPont: Rises on expectations of stronger Q1 from coronavirus-driven demand ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 13.8% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Rises on increased U.S. sales of COVID-19 testing kits ** Acadia Healthcare Co Inc ACHC.O: up 0.4% ** Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD.N: down 1.8% ** Ensign Group Inc ENSG.O: down 1.2% ** Select Medical Holdings Corp SEM.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Strong headwinds imminent for facility-based health care providers - Analyst ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 0.3% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-CS cuts PT on Ford, GM on heavy cash burn in H1 2020 ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 1.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 2.7% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-J.P. Morgan slashes cruise operators' PT on virus impact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.63%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.82%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.55%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.25%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.98%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC FLIR CARR DD VNO LEN OXY RHE MR BBW IVR LABD MN CYCC AVCT BNTC LTRPB BVXVW GPP AVCO SHAK EXEL AGNC NLY ARI BXMT LADR STWD TRTX INMB MBIO MDP DCO ALXN CLX PTON TEX MTW ANIX BA EROS MEDP ICLR XERS UAL DIS CAKE XOM CVX DVN CPE CHK SLB HAL FTI SFET ABBV FB BIIB ABT CODX ACHC BKD ENSG SEM GM F RCL NCLH CCL

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Stocks are Higher on Hope of a #COVID19 Treatment and U.S. is Looking to Open Again

Stocks are higher on hope of a #COVID19 treatment and U.S. is looking to open again. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

3 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular