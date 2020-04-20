BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DuPont, Occidental Petroleum, Safe-T Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

A slide in energy stocks weighed on Wall Street on Monday as crude prices crashed at the start of a week packed with quarterly earnings reports and economic data likely to underline the damage from the coronavirus outbreak..N

At 16:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.94% at 24,014.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.65% at 2,855.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.13% at 8,661.651. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 14.1% ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, up 6.6% ** DuPont de Nemours Inc<DD.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, down 4.9% ** Lennar Corporation <LEN.N>, down 4.7% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Regional Health Properties Inc <RHE.N>, up 41.6% ** Montage Resources Corp <MR.N>, up 26.8% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, up 26.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, down 19.5% ** Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares <LABD.N>, down 13% ** Manning & Napier Inc <MN.N>, down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCC.O>, up 89.5% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 43.8% ** Benitec Biopharma Limited <BNTC.O>, up 42.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, down 18.4% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants <BVXVW.O>, down 15% ** Green Plains Partners LP <GPP.O>, down 14% ** Avalon GloboCare Corp AVCO.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Avalon GloboCare: Rises as therapy shows promise in combating cytokine storm ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Shake Shack beefs up capital, gives back government loan ** Exelixis Inc EXEL.O: up 25.5%

BUZZ-Exelixis jumps as cancer drug combo shows promise in study ** AGNC Investment Corp AGNC.O: up 0.1% ** Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY.N: up 0.2% ** Apollo CRE Finance ARI.N: down 3.7% ** Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT.N: down 3.0% ** Ladder Capital Corp LADR.N: flat ** Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD.N: down 2.1% ** TPG RE Finance Trust Inc TRTX.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-U.S. mortgage REITs: DB cuts PT citing "stressed scenarios" ** INmune Bio Inc INMB.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-INmune Bio Inc: Rises on plans to begin COVID-19 trial ** Mustang Bio Inc MBIO.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Mustang Bio: Rises after EMA's favorable classification of "bubble boy" therapy ** Meredith Corp MDP.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Meredith Corp: Falls on withdrawing 2020 outlook as ad sales get hit ** Ducommun Inc DCO.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Ducommun: Jumps as Q1 revenue forecast higher than Wall Street estimates ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Alexion rises on study to test blood disorder drug for COVID-19 ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Clorox: Up as Deutsche Bank expects strong Q3 helped by coronavirus ** Peloton Interative Inc PTON.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Peloton skids as BMO slaps first "sell" rating since IPO ** Terex Corp TEX.N: down 4.7% ** Manitowoc Company Inc MTW.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-GS removes Terex and Manitowoc from "buy list", downgrades to "neutral" ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 11.6% BUZZ-Anixa Biosciences: Rises on partnership for potential treatment of COVID-19 ** Cyclacel Pharmaceutical Inc CYCC.O: up 89.5% BUZZ-Cyclacel: Jumps on deal to study drugs to treat COVID-19 patients ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 3.1% BUZZ-Benchmark sees Boeing cut 787 production by 30%; lowers PT ** Eros International EROS.N: up 9.0% BUZZ-Eros International: Soars after deal to merge with STX Entertainment ** Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP.O: down 1.9% ** ICON Plc ICLR.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Baird downgrades two contract research organizations on COVID-19 impact ** Xeris Pharmaceutical Inc XERS.O: up 10.2% BUZZ-Xeris Pharma: Rises on positive results from seizure medication study ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-United Airlines drops on estimated quarterly loss, dour outlook ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Disney: Falls as brokerages move to sidelines citing hit to theme parks ** Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Cheesecake Factory: Rises on $200 mln investment from Roark Capital ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.0% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 1.1% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 2.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 1.0% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 4.8% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 3.5% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as concerns over rising crude storage weigh on prices BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger's dividend cut the first step on road to recovery BUZZ-Halliburton: Falls on $1.1 bln impairment charges ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Safe-T Group: Jumps on upbeat Q1 revenue forecast ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-AbbVie Inc: RBC expects rebound in 2021, upgrades to "outperform" ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Facebook: Credit Suisse cuts PT as coronavirus impacts ad revenue ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Biogen Inc: Alzheimer's drug in focus ahead of Q1, not earnings ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Abbott, Roche to benefit from surging demand for COVID-19 antibody tests - analyst ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-DuPont: Rises on expectations of stronger Q1 from coronavirus-driven demand ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 13.8% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Rises on increased U.S. sales of COVID-19 testing kits ** Acadia Healthcare Co Inc ACHC.O: up 0.4% ** Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD.N: down 1.8% ** Ensign Group Inc ENSG.O: down 1.2% ** Select Medical Holdings Corp SEM.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Strong headwinds imminent for facility-based health care providers - Analyst ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 0.3% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-CS cuts PT on Ford, GM on heavy cash burn in H1 2020 ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 1.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 2.7% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-J.P. Morgan slashes cruise operators' PT on virus impact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.63%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.82%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.55%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.25%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.98%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

