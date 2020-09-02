BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DraftKings Inc, Guess Inc, Town Sports International, Caleres Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs at the open on Wednesday, while the Dow inched closer to its pre-pandemic peak as data showed a moderate rise in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28% at 28,725.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 3,539.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.70% at 12,023.819. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 4.5% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, up 3.6% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, down 5.3% ** Newmont Corporation <NEM.N>, down 2.5% ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, up 22.8% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 18.9% ** Guess Inc <GES.N>, up 21.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 22.3% ** Fiverr International Ltd <FVRR.N>, down 10.6% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vera Bradley Inc <VRA.O>, up 34.8% ** Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ETTX.O>, up 19.1% ** SmileDirectClub Inc <SDC.O>, up 14.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, down 22.3% ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 20.8% ** Shoe Carnival Inc <SCVL.O>, down 12.9% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition FEAC.N: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Skillz public ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Peloton gains as JP Morgan ups the ante, sets new Street-high PT ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up as Q2 results beat on online demand surge ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Eyes record high as Wall Street applauds new gaming chip ** Biomx Inc PHGE.K: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration deal for inflammatory bowel disease treatment ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up on U.S. patent for combination therapy platform ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as Michael Jordan joins as board adviser, agrees to take stake ** Guess Inc GES.N: up 21.1%

BUZZ-Soars on dividend resumption, smaller-than-expected loss ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Falls after bankruptcy warning ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises on ethics approval for COVID-19 therapy trial in Aussie hospitals ** Caleres Inc CAL.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Up on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss, revenue beat ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Brokerages laud deal with Schlumberger, lift price targets ** Hamilton Lane Inc HLNE.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Hamilton Lane trips on secondary stock sale

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.69%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.66%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.37%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.30%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.25%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.83%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

