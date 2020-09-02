Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DraftKings Inc, Guess Inc, Town Sports International, Caleres Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs at the open on Wednesday, while the Dow inched closer to its pre-pandemic peak as data showed a moderate rise in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28% at 28,725.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 3,539.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.70% at 12,023.819. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 4.5% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, up 3.6% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, down 5.3% ** Newmont Corporation <NEM.N>, down 2.5% ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** VirnetX Holding Corp <VHC.N>, up 22.8% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 18.9% ** Guess Inc <GES.N>, up 21.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, down 22.3% ** Fiverr International Ltd <FVRR.N>, down 10.6% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vera Bradley Inc <VRA.O>, up 34.8% ** Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ETTX.O>, up 19.1% ** SmileDirectClub Inc <SDC.O>, up 14.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aditx Therapeutics Inc <ADTX.O>, down 22.3% ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 20.8% ** Shoe Carnival Inc <SCVL.O>, down 12.9% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition FEAC.N: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Skillz public ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Peloton gains as JP Morgan ups the ante, sets new Street-high PT ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up as Q2 results beat on online demand surge ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Eyes record high as Wall Street applauds new gaming chip ** Biomx Inc PHGE.K: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises on collaboration deal for inflammatory bowel disease treatment ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up on U.S. patent for combination therapy platform ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as Michael Jordan joins as board adviser, agrees to take stake ** Guess Inc GES.N: up 21.1%

BUZZ-Soars on dividend resumption, smaller-than-expected loss ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Falls after bankruptcy warning ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises on ethics approval for COVID-19 therapy trial in Aussie hospitals ** Caleres Inc CAL.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Up on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss, revenue beat ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Brokerages laud deal with Schlumberger, lift price targets ** Hamilton Lane Inc HLNE.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Hamilton Lane trips on secondary stock sale

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.69%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.66%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.37%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.30%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.25%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.83%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC NVDA PVH KSS HRB NEM CXO VHC AMC GES HOME FVRR GSX VRA ETTX SDC ADTX JFIN SCVL FEAC PTON M PHGE HTBX DKNG CLUB MESO CAL LBRT HLNE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular