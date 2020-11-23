BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DPW, Fuel Tech, Ideanomics, Bellerophon, Niu Technologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and data showing a rapid expansion in monthly business activity fueled bets of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. .N

At 11:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.78% at 29,492.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.46% at 3,573.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.15% at 11,872.753. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, up 9.7% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 8.5% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N, up 7.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N, down 3.1% ** SVB Financial Group SIVB.OQ, down 2% ** Newmont Corporation NEM.N, down 1.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N, up 81.7% ** Renren Inc RENN.N, up 27.1% ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N, up 21.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_pg.N, down 15.6% ** Legacy Acquisition Corp ID.N, down 13.5% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 13.5% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O, up 66.5% ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O, up 65.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O, down 16.7% ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc FSTX.O, down 12.7% ** Niu Technologies NIU.O, down 12.5% ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Street View: COVID-19 vaccine data 'good enough' ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on rising global electric vehicle demand ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-RBC raises PT on expected merger synergies, gaming and server growth ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 rev misses estimates ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts to 'underweight' on COVID-19 pressure ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Gains after Needham raises PT on advertising strength ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 1.9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 3.2% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.1% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.7% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 3.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 3.5% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Airlines, cruise operators gain on new vaccine headway ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q2 results ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.7% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on 'vaccine for the world' data ** Altice USA Inc ATUS.N: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on $2.5 bln buyback ** FuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Rises after brokerage raises PT on connected TV upside ** Apex Technology Acquisition Corp APXT.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises on $2 bln merger ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up as Evercore raises PT in run-up to Q4 results ** Niu Technologies NIU.O: down 12.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss, dour outlook ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 65.6%

BUZZ-Raises stake in e-tractor developer Solectrac, shares soar ** China Online Education Group COE.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat ** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Drops after Q3 profit miss ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 1.4% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.7% ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 3.5% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.7% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine makers rise on positive AstraZeneca vaccine data ** Kemper Corp KMPR.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-To buy American Access Casualty in $370 mln deal ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with MetLife ** ARCA Biopharma Inc ABIO.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA's 'fast-track' tag for COVID-19 treatment ** Korn Ferry KFY.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q2 results ** Legend Biotech LEGN.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls after former CEO's arrest ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N: down 13.5%

BUZZ-To issue new shares after exchange offer ** JFrog Ltd FROG.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Falls as co announces early IPO lock-up release

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.52%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.01%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.05%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.74%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.36%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.21%

