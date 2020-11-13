BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dow, 3M Co, Walt Disney

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat results, but investors remained cautious at the end of a volatile trading week that saw record surges in coronavirus cases as well as increased hopes of an effective vaccine. .N

At 9:09 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.81% at 29,227. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.71% at 3,557.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.67% at 11,898.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Trane Technologies PLC <TT.N>, up 22.9% ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW.N>, up 12.8% ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 11.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nomad Foods Ltd <NOMD.N>, down 17.1% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU.N>, down 12.9% ** Gabelli Utility <GUT.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Air T Funding Equity Warrants <AIRTW.O>, up 113.3% ** Urovant Sciences Ltd <UROV.O>, up 93.1% ** Seanery maritime Holdings Corp <SHIPW.O>, up 68.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** IMAC Holdings Equity Warrants <IMACW.O>, down 28% ** Shift Technologies <SFT.O>, down 26.7% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, down 25.9%

** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 1.2% premarket

** LyondellBasell Industries LYB.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Deutsche Bank downgrades Dow and Lyondell on valuation grounds

** 3M Co MMM.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after October sales rise 3%

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Magic is returning to the Disney kingdom BUZZ-Rises as return of live sports, parks recovery drive revenue beat

** Cisco CSCO.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Sees smaller-than-expected fall in Q2 revenue, shares jump

** Cassava Sciences SAVA.O: down 25.9% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Jefferies raises PT after Q3 results

** Athira Pharma ATHA.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Athira Pharma may benefit from FDA's supportive stance on Alzheimer's drugs - Jefferies

** Li Auto LI.O: up 16.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** American Well Corp AMWL.N: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss

** Keros Therapeutics KROS.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Keros Therapeutics slips on $130 mln equity raise

** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: up 0.4% premarket

** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 1.3% premarket

BUZZ-Mizuho raises PTs on drug distributors, sees potential COVID-19 vaccine tailwinds

** Creative Realities CREX.O: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for over 6-month low on disappointing quarter

** BigCommerce Holdings Inc BIGC.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-BigCommerce drops after pricing stock offering

** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Chinese discount retailer Vipshop rises as jump in active users boost Q3 sales

** UTZ Brands UTZ.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-UTZ Brands rises on Truco Enterprises deal, brokerages turn bullish

** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-No TikTok ban in U.S. good news for company - Brokerage

** Applied Materials AMAT.o: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong first-quarter forecast

