BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Domo Inc, CureVac NV, Cooper Companies, Wayfair Inc

Wall Street's main indexes extended declines on Friday, with the Nasdaq on track for its worst two-day fall since March as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the August unemployment rate. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.92% at 27,749.53. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.24% at 3,377.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.09% at 11,104.578. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cooper Companies Inc <COO.N>, up 5.1% ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, up 3.2% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.OQ>, down 7.8% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.OQ>, down 7.1% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.OQ>, down 6.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Polymet Mining PLM.N, up 55.4% ** FBL Financial Group Inc <FFG.N>, up 33.6% ** Flotek Industries Inc <FTK.N>, up 12% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc <HOV.N>, down 15.7% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 15.3% ** Oxford Industries Inc <OXM.N>, down 14.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vivopower International Plc <VVPR.O>, up 35.2% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, up 23% ** National Cine Media Inc <NCMI.O>, up 21.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS.O, down 17.7% ** Fuwei Films Co Ltd FFHL.O, down 17.3% ** Heritage Global Inc <HGBL.O>, down 16.7% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom shows 'meaningful' growth ahead of 5G ramp-up cycle ** I-Mab IMAB.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-I-Mab up on licensing deal with Chinese firm's lead cancer drug ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 14.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from cancer monitoring technology study ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Gains as unit expects orders for EV charger products from Q4 ** PolyMet Mining Corp PLM.N: up 55.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as court finds no irregularities in NorthMet water permit issue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Set to fall for fourth straight session; insiders offload stake ** Kensington Capital Acquisition KCAC.N: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after huge gain on EV SPAC deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Slips as key supplier signals delay in iPhone launch ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 29.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Germany expected to give 252 mln euros for making COVID-19 vaccine ** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat forecast ** Cooper Companies Inc COO.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Top S&P performer after Q3 results, forecast beat ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Falls as BofA downgrades on signs of sales deceleration ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Falls on possibility of slowing COVID-19 trial enrollment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.97%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.20%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.28%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.75%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.76%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.90%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.46%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.93%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.62%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

