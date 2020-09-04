US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Domo Inc, CureVac NV, Cooper Companies, Wayfair Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes extended declines on Friday, with the Nasdaq on track for its worst two-day fall since March as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the August unemployment rate. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.92% at 27,749.53. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.24% at 3,377.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.09% at 11,104.578. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cooper Companies Inc <COO.N>, up 5.1% ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, up 3.2% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.OQ>, down 7.8% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.OQ>, down 7.1% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.OQ>, down 6.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Polymet Mining PLM.N, up 55.4% ** FBL Financial Group Inc <FFG.N>, up 33.6% ** Flotek Industries Inc <FTK.N>, up 12% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc <HOV.N>, down 15.7% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 15.3% ** Oxford Industries Inc <OXM.N>, down 14.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vivopower International Plc <VVPR.O>, up 35.2% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, up 23% ** National Cine Media Inc <NCMI.O>, up 21.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS.O, down 17.7% ** Fuwei Films Co Ltd FFHL.O, down 17.3% ** Heritage Global Inc <HGBL.O>, down 16.7% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom shows 'meaningful' growth ahead of 5G ramp-up cycle ** I-Mab IMAB.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-I-Mab up on licensing deal with Chinese firm's lead cancer drug ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 14.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from cancer monitoring technology study ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Gains as unit expects orders for EV charger products from Q4 ** PolyMet Mining Corp PLM.N: up 55.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as court finds no irregularities in NorthMet water permit issue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Set to fall for fourth straight session; insiders offload stake ** Kensington Capital Acquisition KCAC.N: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after huge gain on EV SPAC deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Slips as key supplier signals delay in iPhone launch ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 29.6%

BUZZ-Plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Germany expected to give 252 mln euros for making COVID-19 vaccine ** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat forecast ** Cooper Companies Inc COO.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Top S&P performer after Q3 results, forecast beat ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Falls as BofA downgrades on signs of sales deceleration ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Falls on possibility of slowing COVID-19 trial enrollment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.97%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.20%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.28%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.75%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.76%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.90%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.46%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.93%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.62%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC COO COF COTY PYPL ABMD NVDA PLM FFG FTK HOV GTX OXM VVPR ADXN NCMI SYRS FFHL HGBL AVGO IMAB ANPC DPW TSLA KCAC AAPL SEEL CVAC DOMO W MRNA ABBV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular