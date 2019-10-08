BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Domino's Pizza, Nio, Boeing, Ambarella, Cloudflare

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to open lower for the second straight session on Tuesday, after a report that the Trump administration was moving ahead with discussions around possible curbs on capital flows into China stirred up fresh worries over the outcome of the high-level trade talks later this week. .N

At 8:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.75% at 26,242. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.71% at 2,916.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.73% at 7,683.5. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nio Inc NIO.N, up 12.3% ** Unisys Corp UIS.N, up 6.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N, down 18.7% ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N, down 12.6% ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd FFHL.O, up 41.0% ** Asure Software Inc ASUR.O, up 21.7% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O, up 15.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc DZSI.O, down 15.8% ** Ambarella Inc AMBA.O, down 13.1% ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O, down 10.7% ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: down 18.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips as prelim Q3 sales miss expectations, CEO steps down BUZZ-Street View: Updates from Qiagen leave more questions than answers ** Ambarella Inc AMBA.O: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as U.S. puts Hikvision, Dahua on a trade blacklist ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Goldman Sachs double downgrades to 'sell' - The Fly ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: down 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Canaccord downgrades to "hold" ** SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc SWTX.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-"A spring for rare oncology disorders", brokerages initiate coverage ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio speeds up after rosy Q3 deliveries ** Ezcorp Inc EZPW.O: down 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades to "hold", cuts PT ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in 737 MAX return ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages start coverage with mostly bullish ratings as quiet period ends ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q3 profit and sales miss

