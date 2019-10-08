BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Domino's Pizza, Neurotrope, Aphria, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks
U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Tuesday as sentiment soured ahead of high-level trade talks after a report the Trump administration was moving ahead with efforts to limit capital flows into China and the inclusion of more Chinese firms in a blacklist. .N
At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.94% at 26,228.56. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.10% at 2,906.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.16% at 7,864.395. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Noble Energy Corp NBL.N, up 1% ** Altria Group MO.N, up 0.9% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N, up 0.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** PerkinElmer Inc PKI.N, down 6.4% ** Waters Corp WAT.N, down 5.9% ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O, down 5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N, down 18.7% ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N, down 15.1% ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Asure Software Inc ASUR.O, up 24.9% ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O, up 16.2% ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK.O, up 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOVNP.O, down 21.6% ** Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI.O, down 18.5% ** DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc DZSI.O, down 15.7% ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: down 18.7% BUZZ-Slips as prelim Q3 sales miss expectations, CEO steps down BUZZ-Street View: Updates from Qiagen leave more questions than answers ** Ambarella Inc AMBA.O: down 11.1% BUZZ-Falls as U.S. puts Hikvision, Dahua on a trade blacklist ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 10.0% BUZZ-Falls after Goldman Sachs double downgrades to 'sell' - The Fly ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: down 9.1% BUZZ-Falls after Canaccord downgrades to "hold" ** SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc SWTX.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-"A spring for rare oncology disorders", brokerages initiate coverage ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 7.7% BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio speeds up after rosy Q3 deliveries ** Ezcorp Inc EZPW.O: down 9.1% BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades to "hold", cuts PT ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in 737 MAX return ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Brokerages start coverage with mostly bullish ratings as quiet period ends ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Down on Q3 profit and sales miss ** Eros International Plc EROS.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on dismal revenue forecast ** Asure Software Inc ASUR.O: up 24.9% BUZZ-Jumps on $120 mln deal to sell workspace management unit ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.6% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.5% ** Ctrip.com International Ltd CTRP.O: down 2.8% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 2.8% ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 1.7% ** YY Inc YY.O: down 1.9% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 2.8% ** Weibo Corp WB.O: down 1.8% ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 3.2% ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: down 2.7% ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: down 0.8% ** NetEase Inc NTES.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fall on trade fears ** Neurotrope Inc NTRP.O: up 16.0% BUZZ-Jumps on announcement of strategic review ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 4.0% BUZZ-Jumps on launch of pilot for drone delivery of medical supplies ** United Rentals Inc URI.N: down 3.8% BUZZ-Drops as UBS cuts to neutral on weakening core markets ** Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI.O: down 18.5% ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Puma Biotech, Clovis Oncology drop as Goldman Sachs flags downside risks ** Unisys Corp UIS.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Jumps on contract win from U.S. health department ** ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp SOLO.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises on vehicle financing deal ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: down 5.4% BUZZ-Falls after Aleafia Health ends supply deal
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.96%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.89%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.47%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.56%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.54%
Health
.SPXHC
down 1.31%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 1.43%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.20%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 1.09%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.55%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.43%
