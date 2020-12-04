BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DocuSign, PagerDuty, Sutro Biopharma, Vroom

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures held near all-time highs on Friday as growing prospects for further economic stimulus and continued optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine-driven economic recovery lifted sentiment. .N

At 7:06 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.37% at 30,043. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.31% at 3,675.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.40% at 12,511.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Star Peak Energy Transition Corp STPK.N, up 19.3% ** PagerDuty Inc PD.N, up 15.3% ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N, up 11.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Yext Inc YEXT.N, down 9.4% ** Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH.N, down 6.8% ** StoneMor Partners LP STON.N, down 4.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China HGS Real Estate Inc HGSH.O, up 165.9% ** Collective Growth Equity Warrants CGROW.O, up 119.0% ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O, up 67.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O, down 11.7% ** ENDRA Life Sciences Inc NDRA.O, down 11.3% ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O, down 10.3% ** DocuSign DOCU.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** PagerDuty PD.N: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat annual forecast

** Sutro Biopharma STRO.O: up 21.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive data from early-stage cancer trial

** BioCryst BCRX.O: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves swelling disorder treatment

** Vroom VRM.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies starts with 'hold' rating and $38 PT

** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, $500 mln share buyback plan

** EQT EQT.N: up 3.7% premarket

BUZZ-Evercore recommends shifting to EQT Corp vs Cabot Oil among natgas equities

(Compiled By Shreyasee Raj)

