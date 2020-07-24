US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DMC Global, Global Eagle Entertainment, AutoNation

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Technology stocks dragged Wall Street's main indexes lower on Friday on the back of Sino-U.S. tensions and fears over rising U.S. COVID-19 cases, putting the S&P 500 on track to erase all of its gains for the week. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.39% at 26,548.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.40% at 3,222.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.44% at 10,415.478. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 14.6% ** FirstEnergy Corp <FE.N>, up 8% ** Pultegroup Inc <PHM.N>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, down 14.5% ** KLA Corp <KLAC.O>, down 6% ** Xerox Holdings Corp <XRX.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co <HBB.N>, up 39.4% ** ChannelAdvisor Corp <ECOM.N>, up 39.3% ** Boston Beer Company Inc <SAM.N>, up 22.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** SelectQuote Inc <SLQT.N>, down 20.8% ** Veoneer Inc <VNE.N>, down 15.8% ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, down 15% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Global Eagle Entertainment Inc <ENT.O>, up 186.7% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 34.2% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, up 32.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** eHealth Inc <EHTH.O>, down 28.9% ** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O, down 18% ** Lightbridge Corp <LTBR.O>, down 15% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-D.A. Davidson expects weak ad sales to hit Q2 revenue ** Theratechnologies THTX.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from HIV-associated NASH drug ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-shares fall as pandemic-related defaults loom, Q2 profit plunges ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 14.5%

BUZZ-Intel sinks as price targets slashed on chip delay ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Privacy concerns cloud Twitter's gradual flight to recovery ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Shares up on launch of tool to track ad effectiveness ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Gains on Q2 profit beat, dividend raise ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Short sellers face tightening squeeze - S3 Partners ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Down after reporting Q2 loss on $3.7 bln charges ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Street View:Entertainment trends still struggle, despite solid wireless ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls on losing challenge to invalidate Arbutus' U.S. patent on vaccine tech ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 15%

BUZZ-AMD gains as Intel falls behind in chip race ** Xerox holdings Corp XRX.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-J.P.Morgan downgrades, expects pandemic to hammer Q2 results ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Union Pacific better positioned than rivals to deal with virus blow ** PolarityTE PTE.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from diabetic foot ulcer treatment trial ** ChannelAdvisor ECOM.N: up 36.3%

BUZZ-Rises on acquisition of analytics firm BlueBoard ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss ** Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Israel ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: down 28.9%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 commissions disappoint USN ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Rises on securing financing for Poland solar projects ** Gentex Corp GNTX.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 sales miss as COVID-19 slams demand ** Global Eagle Entertainment ENT.O: up 186.7%

BUZZ-Rises on court approval to access DIP financing ** DMC Global Inc BOOM.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected loss as oilfield unit suffers ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Accelerates as JP Morgan upgrades to "overweight", sets Street-high PT ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Edwards Lifesciences remains long-term growth story in MedTech

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.05%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.72%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.34%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.09%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.49%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.54%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.47%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

