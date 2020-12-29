BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Disney, Moleculin, Applied DNA

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open at fresh record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year. .N

At 09:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.44% at 30,439. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.41% at 3,742.75 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.46% at 12,891.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, up 21.4% ** Universal Technical Institute Inc <UTI.N>, up 20% ** CorePoint Lodging Inc <CPLG.N>, up 9.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Evoqua Water Technologies Corp <AQUA.N>, down 7.5% ** Mp Materials Corp <MP.N>, down 7.2% ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, up 182.8% ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc <TENX.O>, up 107.5% ** Bull Horn Holdings Equity Warrants <BHSEW.O>, up 91.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ARCT.O>, down 38.3% ** Ameri Holdings Equity Warrants <AMRHW.O>, down 38.3% ** Monaker Group Inc <MKGI.O>, down 30.8%

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as American Airlines set to restart 737 MAX flights

** Mirum Pharma MIRM.O: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Climbs as CEO, CFO buy shares

** Guardion Health GHSI.O: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on new CEO announcement

** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as multiple sclerosis treatment gets U.S. patent

** Disney DIS.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after report of jump in Disney+ downloads during Christmas holiday

** Moleculin MBRX.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after FDA grants orphan drug status to rare cancer treatment

** Amphastar Pharma AMPH.O: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for generic version of hypoglycemia drug

** Tenax Therapeutics TENX.O: up 107.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges as H.C.Wainwright bullish on potential of heart disorder drug

** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 surveillance test sales partnership

** Bausch Health BHC.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $275 mln loan repayment

