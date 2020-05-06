BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Disney, CVS, CPS Technologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors turned hopeful of a pickup in business activity with several countries and U.S. states relaxing coronavirus-induced curbs. .N

At 7:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.58% at 23,900. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.59% at 2,875, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.67% at 8,984.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 54.3% ** Venator Materials Plc <VNTR.N>, up 22.8% ** PagerDuty Inc <PD.N>, up 17.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.N>, down 15.7% ** China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <CEA.N>, down 10.3% ** Bunge Ltd <BG.N>, down 9.2% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** CPS Technologies Corp <CPSH.O>, up 75.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** SAExploration Holdings Inc <SAEX.O>, down 28.2% ** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc <RTTR.O>, down 16% ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, down 15.1%

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Slips as pandemic slashes $1.4 bln from profit

** CPS Technologies Corp CPSH.O: up 75.5% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in more than 10 years on higher earnings

** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains as coronavirus-led stockpiling drives Q1 beat ** LivePerson Inc LPSN.O: up 17.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q1 revenue beat, full-year outlook

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.1% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.9% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 0.7% premarket

** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 1.0% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.0% premarket

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks gain as Treasury yields rise

** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on strong outlook, Electronic Arts falls

** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT on Q1 revenue beat

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Drifts higher after upsized $2.2 bln recap

