BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Disney, Activision, LivePerson

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors turned hopeful of a pickup in business activity with several countries and U.S. states relaxing coronavirus-induced curbs. .N

At 6:36 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.88% at 23,971. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.87% at 2,883, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.82% at 8,997. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, up 14.8% ** China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd <CHU.N>, up 10.2% ** Tetra Technologies Inc <TTI.N>, up 9.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.N>, down 16.4% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd <CEL.N>, down 5.5% ** Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>, down 4.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** CPS Technologies Corp <CPSH.O>, up 99.6% ** Vermillion Inc <VRML.O>, up 21.5% ** LivePerson Inc <LPSN.O>, up 20.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc <RTTR.O>, down 16.9% ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, down 15.1% ** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd <FRSX.O>, down 13.4%

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips as pandemic slashes $1.4 bln from profit

** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on 2020 forecast raise and Q1 beat ** LivePerson Inc LPSN.O: up 20.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q1 revenue beat, full-year outlook

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

