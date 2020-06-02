BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Digital Ally, Marathon Patent, Aduro Biotech

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as optimism around reopening businesses overshadowed fears of more disruptions from protests in the country over the death of a black man while in police custody .N

At 14:48 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 25,501. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.02% at 3,053.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.34% at 9,562.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fd <FFC.N>, up 19.0% ** Western Union <WU.N>, up 12.3% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund <GPM.N>, down 11.7% ** Seadril Ltd <SDRL.N>, down 9.4% ** PIMCO Gobal StocksPLUS Income Fund <PGP.N>, down 8.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ameri Holdings Equity Warrants Exp <AMRHW.O>, up 601.4% ** Ameri Holdings Inc <AMRH.O>, up 220.9% ** Westwater Resources Inc <WWR.O>, up 110.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cemtrex Equity <CETXW.O>, down 36.5% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, down 26.4% ** Coherent Inc <COHR.O>, down 17.9% ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 44.4% premarket ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-MoneyGram soars on report of Western Union takeover offer ** QTS Realty Inc QTS.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Data center operator slips after pricing upsized stock offering ** Lululemon athletica Inc LULU.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ- Slips as Wells Fargo downgrades on "significant" rally, consumer risks ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on plan to test drug for COVID-19 treatment ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ- SunTrust hikes PT, estimates as growth in U.S. payment volume improves ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on $1.2 bln write-off, potential debt conversion ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ- Piper Sandler sets Street-high PT on strengthening online sales ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Zynga's growth to see new 'peaks' with latest deal USN ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ- Stifel says no residual value to equity, cuts to 'sell' ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ- Rises as Cowen initiates with 'outperform' ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ- Oncology momentum builds with broad portfolio- Cantor ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises as pediatric brain tumor drug trial begins ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ- Drops as revenue plunges on COVID-19-driven store closures ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc TENX.O: up 61.4% premarket BUZZ-surges on data from heart disorder treatment trial ** BioHiTech Global Inc BHTG.O: up 58.9% premarket BUZZ-: Soars on COVID-19 disinfectant distribution deal ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ- Rises on merger deal with Chinook Therapeutics ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: down 16.8% premarket BUZZ- Slumps on discounted stock offering ** Agenus Inc AGEN.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Agenus Inc: Rises on FDA nod for testing cell therapy for COVID-19 ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: up 21.6% premarket ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: up 16.3% premarket ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Blockchain, crypto shares rise as Bitcoin hits 3-month high

