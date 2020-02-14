BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Digital Ally, Instructure, Yelp, Expedia, CarGurus

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The S&P 500 and the Dow barely moved on Friday, as worries over an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak refrained investors from making big bets ahead of a long weekend, while gains in Nvidia shares kept the Nasdaq in positive territory. .N

At 10:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.10% at 29,394.14. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,374.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.04% at 9,716.256. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, up 9.8% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 6.3% ** Newell Brands Inc <NWL.O>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 7.4% ** BorgWarner Inc <BWA.N>, down 3.7% ** The Kraft Heinz Co <KHC.O>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Canopy Growth Corp <CGC.N>, up 17.3% ** Continental Materials Corp <CUO.N>, up 16.5% ** Chemours Company <CC.N>, up 16.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd <AEM.N>, down 12.4% ** Caleres Inc <CAL.N>, down 11.9% ** Yelp Inc <YELP.N>, down 8.8% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, up 78.1% ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc <BTAI.O>, up 39.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Pulse Biosciences Inc <PLSE.O>, down 36.4% ** CarGurus Inc <CARG.O>, down 25.5% ** LivePerson Inc <LPSN.O>, down 24.8% ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Jumps after beating Street estimates for quarterly sales BUZZ-Brokerages expect co to benefit from streaming war, shares surge ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Falls after Facebook launches rival app ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Forecasts Q1 revenue above estimates, shares rise BUZZ-Street View: Nvidia Corp to mark new wave of AI growth ** GoDaddy Inc GDDY.N: up 8.5% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly results beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Tesla prices $2 bln stock offering, recalls Model X in China ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Street View: Kraft Heinz leaves bitter taste in market ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 8.8% BUZZ-Falls on one-star quarter, multiple PT cuts ** Dominion Energy Inc D.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Evercore lifts PT on strong outlook but flags risk from natgas pipe ** CarGurus Inc CARG.O: down 25.5% BUZZ-Sinks on weak outlook ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 9.8% BUZZ-Street View: Expedia's outlook impresses amidst coronavirus concerns ** ImmunoGen Inc IMGN.O: up 15.5% BUZZ-Surges on upbeat 2020 forecast, Q4 revenue ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: down 7.2% BUZZ-Drops as stock deal downsized ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.N: down 12.4% BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 2020 production outlook ** Pulse Biosciences PLSE.O: down 36.4% BUZZ-Sinks after FDA rejects marketing application for device ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: up 29.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after withdrawing stock offering ** Instructure Inc INST.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Up on accepting Thoma Bravo's raised takeover proposal ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: up 39.8%

BUZZ-Touches record high after Suntrust Robinson hikes PT ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises after Delta Value buys 8% stake ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: up 5%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review to lymphoma treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.35%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.12%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.31%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.32%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

