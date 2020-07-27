BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Diffusion Pharma, Black Knight, Diana Shipping

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes gained on Monday as investors looked past surging U.S. COVID-19 cases, betting instead on more stimulus to revive a battered domestic economy ahead of a week packed with quarterly earnings reports. .N

At 13.00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.32% at 26,554.41. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.46% at 3,230.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.11% at 10,478.487. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.O>, up 5.6% ** KLA Corp <KLAC.O>, up 4.9% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 7.8% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 6.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sogou Inc <SOGO.N>, up 47.7% ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <RYCE.N>, up 30.1% ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, up 25.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, down 21.8% ** Indonesa Energy Corporation Ltd <INDO.N>, down 15.7% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, down 13.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 216.6% ** Socket Moble Inc <SCKT.O>, up 103.4% ** MediciNova Inc <MNOV.O>, up 98.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, down 34.6% ** Tridnt Acquisitions Corp <TDACU.O>, down 28.3% ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, down 22.2% ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Verizon's long-term strategy intact despite 5G competition ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Street View: AmEx comeback hinges on travel, entertainment recovery ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT on upside from 5G phone shipments ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Q2 results miss due to store closures, product shortages ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 98.6%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 4.5% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners rise as bullion skyrockets ** dMY Technology Inc DMYT.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Rush Street Interactive public -

** CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM.N: up 25.3%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout deal with CNX Resources ** Can-Fite BioPharma CANF.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises as co seeks FDA nod to test COVID-19 drug candidate ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT on automotive market recovery ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 48.3%

BUZZ-Rises on orphan drug status for eye disorder drug ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Brokerage Needham raises PT on potential from rapid digital shift ** Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc LECO.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises as cost-cutting powers Q2 beat ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises as preclinical COVID-19 vaccine trial shows promise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Leaks as Goldman initiates with "sell" on risk profile ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises on seeking NIH funding to study cancer drug in COVID-19 patients ** Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT of ADM, Bunge on weak industry fundamentals ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc EBS.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 vaccine manufacture deal with AstraZeneca ** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 47.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on take-private offer from Tencent ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Drops on second-quarter loss, lower revenue ** Koppers Holdings KOP.N: up 18.4%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat prelim Q2 results ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on start of late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Slides after CEO decides to step down ** Professional Diversity Network Inc IPDN.O: down 29.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on pricing stock offering at discount ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Needham hikes PT on growth prospects ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Stifel raises PT on strong podcast outlook ** Dun & Bradstreet Inc DNB.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Most analysts bullish on turnaround story as IPO quiet period ends ** Diffusion Pharma DFFN.O: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Falls on COVID-19 drug trial delay ** Black Knight Inc BKI.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co set to acquire Optimal Blue ** Diana Shipping DSX.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Drops on wider quarterly loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.68%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.65%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.79%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.66%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.25%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.04%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.34%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

