SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dick's Sporting Goods, Zoom Video Communications, REX American Resources

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday as investors bought into technology stocks that have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic following the upbeat quarterly results from Salesforce and HP Enterprise. .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.12% at 28,282.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.78% at 3,470.32 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.38% at 11,625.248. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Salesforce.Com Inc <CRM.N>, up 26.9% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.OQ>, up 10.3% ** Adobe Inc <ADBE.OQ>, up 7.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, down 5.5% ** Consolidated Edison Inc <ED.N>, down 3.5% ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Anaplan Inc <PLAN.N>, up 28.8% ** Salesforce.Com Inc <CRM.N>, up 26.9% ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc <DKS.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 42% ** Phoenix Tree Holdiings Ltd <DNK.N>, down 17.2% ** Rex American Resources Corp <REX.N>, down 12.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Fluidigm Corp <FLDM.O>, up 38.3% ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, up 27.9% ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O, up 25.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Xpresspa Group Inc <XSPA.O>, down 16.8% ** Orchard Therapeutics Plc <ORTX.O>, down 16% ** Pacific Ethanol Inc <PEIX.O>, down 14.6% ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: up 26.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce on cloud nine after blow-out quarter ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Medtronic's robust pipeline could be the answer ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 38.3%

BUZZ-Soars after COVID-19 test gets emergency approval ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Jefferies supercharges PT on battery-making potential ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q2; brokerage calls results 'relative anomaly' ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Urban Outfitter jumps on surprise quarterly profit ** Express Inc EXPR.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 loss wider than expected ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: down 16.8%

BUZZ-Plunges on direct stock-and-warrants deal ** Trine Acquisition Corp TRNE.N: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Set for record high on Desktop Metal merger ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 14.2%

BUZZ-Dick's Sporting Goods rises on strong sales as more people pick up golf ** Anaplan Inc PLAN.N: up 28.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected results, forecast ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT to highest on Street ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Nio burning rubber as Morgan Stanley turns bullish ** First Solar FSLR.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-BofA raises price objective on capacity boost plans ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Set for fifth straight record high on big Q4 beat ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Gains; Jefferies raises PT ahead of results ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Ticks lower on gloomy outlook ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on positive potential COVID-19 vaccine trial data ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 10.4%

BUZZ-Pure Storage falls on gloomy Q3 sales outlook ** Clearside Biomedical CLSD.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Gains on new Europe, U.S. patents ** CohBar Inc CWBR.O: down 32.2%

BUZZ-Tumbles on discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Garrett Motion Inc GTX.N: down 42.2%

BUZZ-Down as co seeks to address balance sheet concerns ** Chico's FAS Inc CHS.N: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Rises on expectations of improved cash flow in H2 ** K12 Inc LRN.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Shares schooled on planned $300 mln convertible debt offering ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Gains after co names new CFO ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as Citi sees account growth, starts with 'buy' ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Bitcoin miner Marathon Patent rises on deal to buy peer Fastblock Mining ** Avid Bioservices CDMO.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Gains on contract to help develop antiviral drug candidate ** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Deutsche Bank hikes PT to Street's highest ** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Zoom Video hits $300 mark for first time USN ** REX American Resources REX.N: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Drops on Q2 loss vs year-ago profit as ethanol sales dive

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.64%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.01%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.13%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.86%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.66%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.15%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.25%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

