BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Diana Shipping, Cellectis, Moderna

U.S. stock indexes were set to gain on Tuesday as progress toward a massive government spending bill and COVID-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year..N

At 08:35 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.54% at 30,025. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.68% at 3,671.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.68% at 12,541. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Diana Shipping <DSX.N>, up 11.1% ** Tufin Software Technologies <TUFN.N>, up 10.3% ** PQ Group Holdings <PQG.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Apartment Investment and Management Company <AIV>, down 86.6% ** Cootek (Cayman) <CTK.N>, down 19.4% ** Vince Holding Co <VNCE.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Experience Investment Corp <EXPCW.O>, up 95.2% ** Prevail Therapeutics Inc <PRVL.O>, up 85.4% ** Thunder Bridge Acquisition <THBRW.O>, up 79.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Inhibrx Inc <INBX.O>, down 30.4% ** Hancock Jaffe Laboratories <HJLIW.O>, down 30% ** Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIRM.O>, down 19.7% ** Apple AAPL.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of plans to boost iPhone production ** Baidu BIDU.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of plans to make electric vehicles ** Mediwound MDWD.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on drug distribution deal in UAE ** Cellectis CLLS.O: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned $100 mln equity raise ** Pluralsight PS.O: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages downgrade after Vista Equity buyout deal ** Zynga ZNGA.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Wells Fargo upgrades on growth promise ** Twitter TWTR.K: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips on first fine under EU data privacy regime ** Energous WATT.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FCC approves wireless charging-enabled wearable sensor ** Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM.O: down 19.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $75 mln share offering ** Kezar Life Sciences KZR.O: up 11.0% premarket BUZZ-To be added to Nasdaq biotech index, shares jump ** Bridgetown Holdings BTWN.O: up 25.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report of merger plans with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia ** Experience Investment EXPC.O: up 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on deal to take an air taxi service public ** Lumentum Holdings LITE.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains as brokerage upgrades to 'overweight' ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA staff raises no new concerns with COVID-19 vaccine

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

