BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dexcom, Diana Shipping, Apache, Kodiak Sciences

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks fell on Monday after President Donald Trump decided to restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, and weak factory activity fanned worries of a slowing domestic economy due to a long-drawn trade war with China. .N

At 13:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.76% at 27,837.15. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.83% at 3,115.03 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.21% at 8,560.772. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Edison International <EIX.N>, up 3% ** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, up 2.6% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 14% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 4% ** Cadence Design Systems Inc <CDNS.O>, down 3.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 6.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Sequans Communication S.A. <SQNS.N>, down 16.8% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 14% ** FinVolution Grup <FINV.N>, down 11.9% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kodiak Sciences Inc <KOD.O>, up 65.1% ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, up 49% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** HF Foods Group Inc <HFFG.O>, down 21.8% ** Akers Biosciences Inc <AKER.O>, down 18.3% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc <LXRX.O>, down 15.2% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.9% BUZZ-Apple could launch four 5G iPhones next year - JP Morgan ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Biogen: Baird downgrades ahead of Alzheimer's drug update ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 2.4% ** Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD.O: up 19.2% BUZZ-Intercept, Theratechnologies, Galmed: NASH stocks worth buying - Canaccord Genuity ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 12.9% BUZZ-Roku Inc: Slides as Morgan Stanley downgrades to "underweight" ** Centogene BV CNTG.O: down 4.4% BUZZ-Centogene BV: Analysts say "unmatched database", start coverage with "buy" ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Amarin Corp: Rises as European regulator accepts application for review ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: down 15.2%

BUZZ-Lexicon Pharma: Slumps after FDA denies appeal against diabetes drug's rejection ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Evofem Biosciences surges on positive STD prevention gel trial ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Apache Corp: Falls after update on Suriname well ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 2.9%

** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-U.S. steel makers rise as Trump set to restore tariffs on imports

** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-OpGen rises on progress in Curetis merger deal

** Altria Group Inc MO.N: up 1.2%

** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Citi recommends switching to Altria from Philip Morris

** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O: up 31.7%

BUZZ-NF Energy Saving Corp: Jumps on MoU to buy medical device distributor

** Trade Desk, Inc. TTD.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Trade Desk tumbles in active session

** Brainsway Ltd BWAY.O: up 20.5%

BUZZ-Israel's Brainsway rises on trial results of its device for quitting smoking

** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Down on CEO's sudden demise ** Akari Therapeutics Plc AKTX.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Akari Therapeutics rises on positive updates on progress of its trials ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOV.N: down 6.7% ** LGI Homes Inc LGIH.O: down 1.7% ** KB HOME <KBH.N >: down 1.8% ** Century Communities Inc CCS.N: down 2.6% ** Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC.N: down 2.3% ** M/I Homes Inc MHO.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Homebuilders fall after weak construction data ** Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD.O: up 65.1%

BUZZ-Kodiak Sciences: Jumps to record-high on $225 mln funding deal ** Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc XENE.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Xenon Pharma up on epilepsy treatment deal with Neurocrine Biosciences ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Teladoc Health Inc: Falls on SunTrust downgrade ** Afya Ltd AFYA.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Afya Ltd: Rises as quarterly revenue more than doubles ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Epizyme slips as advisory committee set to review co's cancer drug ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-No financial ramifications from server outage but Dexcom needs to do better - Cowen ** Diana Shipping Inc DSX.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Diana Shipping Inc: Drops on weak Q3 results ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Apache Corp: Tight-lipped Suriname update sends shares to 18-year low ** Aflac Inc AFL.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Aflac: Falls on disappointing FY 2020 profit forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.96%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.83%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.08%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.41%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.46%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.86%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.66%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.16%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.47%

