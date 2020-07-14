BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Inmune Bio

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as a better-than-expected profit from JPMorgan lifted the mood in the first batch of quarterly reports from big banks bracing for a wave of coronavirus-driven loan defaults. .N

At 8:45 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.20% at 26,020. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.06% at 3,150.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.06% at 10,606.25. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Duff & Phelps <DSE.N>, up 16.0% ** HC2 Holdings <HCHC.N>, up 12.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Leo Holdings Corp <LHC.N>, down 7.8% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, down 7.7% ** Commercial Metals Co <CMC.N>, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Inmune Bio Inc INMB.O, up 157.3% ** IMV Inc <IMV.O>, up 135.3% ** Iconix Brand Group Inc <ICON.O>, up 106.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, down 31.8% ** Dolphin Entertainment <DLPNW.O>, down 28.6% ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, down 21.4% ** Inmune Bio INMB.O: up 157.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains as data shows drug reduces neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's patients USN ** Mohawk Industries MHK.N: down 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls after co says subpoenas issued for violating securities laws ** Blueprint Medicines BPMC.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on agreement with Roche for cancer treatment ** Dolphin Entertainment DLPN.O: down 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after raising going concern doubts ** Osmotica Phama OSMT.O: down 18.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on 5 mln share offering ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips as loss widens; warns recovery 2 years away ** Altimmune ALT.O: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Altimmune continues ascent on upsized equity raise ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 1.9% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-JPM kicks off Q2 on upbeat note, Wells Fargo hit by dividend cut ** IMV Inc IMV.O: up 135.3% premarket BUZZ-Doubles as potential coronavirus vaccine nears clinical trials

