BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dell, Baidu, Beyond Meat, U.S. banks

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Friday as a surge in coronavirus cases, which have already wiped nearly $3 trillion off stocks listed on the benchmark S&P 500 this week, triggered recession fears. .N
At 7:45 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.38% at 25,456. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.36% at 2,946.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.29% at 8,358.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Farfetch Ltd <FTCH.N>, up 7.9% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 7.6% ** Truist Financial Corp <TFC.N>, up 7.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** RTW Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, down 46.2% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, down 31.4% ** Fang Holdings Ltd <SFUN.N>, down 11.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Dynatronics Corp <DYNT.O>, up 280.2% ** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc <RTTR.O>, up 153.8% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, up 126.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Novan Inc <NOVN.O>, down 27.6% ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O, down 18.1% ** Gulfport Energy Corp <GPOR.O>, down 16.7% ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 127.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges on coronavirus vaccine progress ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.5% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.0% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.7% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. bank stocks drop as bond yields fall across the curve ** Workday WDAY.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q4 results; Canaccord lifts PT ** VMware VMW.N: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Down after some deals fall through in quarter; Brokerages cut PT ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Slips on Q1 revenue miss amid coronavirus fears ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on proposed $2.14 bln fine over California wildfire ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Optimistic on Mylan-Upjohn deal ** Dell DELL.N: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Down as weakness in data center arm drags quarterly revenue ** Sangamo SGMO.O: up 35.2% premarket BUZZ-Leaps on tie-up with Biogen to develop gene regulation therapies ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 11.1% premarket
BUZZ-Street View: Beyond Meat's cost headwinds only a bump in the road BUZZ-Rises on upbeat FY revenue forecast, Q4 revenue beat
