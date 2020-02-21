BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Deere & Co, Dropbox, Sprint

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures slid on Friday, as investors sought shelter in safer assets such as gold and government bonds with coronavirus cases spreading in China and elsewhere. .N

At 7:48 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.25% at 29,099. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.27% at 3,360, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.32% at 9,593.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, up 24.0% ** Ducommun Inc <DCO.N>, up 13.9% ** Eldorado Gold Corp <EGO.N>, up 7.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Bluelinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, down 25.8% ** Livent Corp <LTHM.N>, down 14.4% ** Realogy Holdings Corp <RLGY.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Baudax Bio Inc <BXRX.O>, up 40.6% ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 30.3% ** eHealth Inc <EHTH.O>, up 21.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** TrueCar Inc <TRUE.O>, down 25.8% ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYPT.O>, down 25.1% ** Regulus Therapeutics Inc <RGLS.O>, down 24.4%

** Deere & Co DE.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Set for 3-month high on surprise rise in Q1 profit ** Sprint Corp S.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-To open at 6-year high as revised T-Mobile merger avoids delay ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-JPM, Credit Suisse cut PTs after Q4 miss ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: L Brands' deal imperfect, but opens door to transformation ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on raised operating margin guidance, quarterly beat ** Baudax Bio Inc BXRX.O: up 40.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves non-opioid pain drug ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: down 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Down on weak Q3 profit forecast, higher expenses ** Wix.Com Ltd WIX.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-RBC cuts target price after Q4 revenue miss ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Dips as top investor Thoma Bravo cuts stake ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 21.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q4 profit beat ** Sprouts Farmers Market SFM.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Hits 1-month high on rosy profit forecast

