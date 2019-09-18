BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DavidsTea, Alta Mesa Resources, CannTrust, Overstock.com

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stocks came under pressure on Wednesday after a profit warning by FedEx, while investors waited for a decision on interest rates and clues on the future of U.S. monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. .N

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 27,032.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.31% at 2,996.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.37% at 8,155.895. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cboe Global Markets Inc <CBOE.Z>, up 2% ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc <IFF.N>, up 1.8% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, up 1.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, down 13.9% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.O>, down 4.8% ** Nektar Therapeutics <NKTR.O>, down 3.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Envista Holdings Corp <NVST.N>, up 22.6% ** InspireMD Inc <NSPR.N>, up 14% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 49% ** CARBO Ceramics Inc <CRR.N>, down 15.4% ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, down 13.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** SPI Energy Co <SPI.O>, up 36.4% ** IGM Biosciences <IGMS.O>, up 28.7% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc <LXRX.O>, up 22.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, down 24% ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc <ZYNE.O>, down 21.3% ** Adesto Technologies Corp <IOTS.O>, down 14.2% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 13.9% ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-FedEx eyes worst day in a decade after profit warning, brokerage downgrades BUZZ-Street View: Fedex's disappointing forecast a reality check ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Drops after weak forecast, PT cuts ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: down 10.6% BUZZ- Drops on $350 mln capital raise ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 5.2% BUZZ-Street chewing over concerns after bigger-than-expected loss ** DAVIDsTEA Inc DTEA.O: up 19.1% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller quarterly loss ** Alta Mesa Resources Inc AMR.O: down 25.4% BUZZ-Penny stock Alta Mesa tumbles on delisting notice ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 6.3% BUZZ-Gains as company set to join S&P 500 ** NewLink Genetics Corp NLNK.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review to Ebola vaccine ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: down 9.0% BUZZ-Drops on planned stock offering ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 9.3% BUZZ-Pot grower CannTrust slides after regulator suspends licence ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: down 5.6% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: down 1.9% ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: down 1.5% ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-The noose tightens for opioid makers: Stay wary of Endo, Amneal, RBC says ** SPI Energy Co SPI.O: up 36.4% BUZZ-Jumps on launching hemp and CBD business ** SINTX Technologies SINT.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Jumps after Steven Chao takes majority stake ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Jumps after encouraging update on diabetes treatment ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises on five-year plan, hydrogen supply deal ** Onconova Therapeutics ONTX.O: up 15.0% BUZZ-Jumps as co cancels proposed stock offering ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: up 20.9% BUZZ-Surges on funding for opioid addiction drug ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 12.1% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Roku, Netflix fall on Comcast's streaming media set top box offer ** NextDecade Corp NEXT.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-Up after MoU with Enbridge on Rio Bravo pipeline ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.1% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 0.4% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.1% ** Citigroup C.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Bank stocks dip with Fed decision looming, Treasury yields fall ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: down 21.3% BUZZ-Sinks on trial data of lead drug in epilepsy patients Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** S&W Seed Co SANW.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-S&W Seed hits over 1-month high on upbeat revenue forecast ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.0% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 2.4% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 1.4% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.6% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.2% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 0.5% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: down 1.7% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 1.0% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: down 0.7% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.5% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.3% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Oil stocks fall as crude extends decline after Saudi pledge to restore lost output ** Adesto Technologies Corp IOTS.O: down 14.2% BUZZ-Slides ahead of planned convertible debt offering ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Falls on postponing record date for upcoming dividend ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-D.A. Davidson says Abercrombie & Fitch turnaround will take time

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.40%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.68%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.47%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.80%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.01%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.44%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.49%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

