BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Datadog, Novavax, Cymabay Therapeutics

The S&P 500 slipped in choppy trading on Tuesday as the risks of reopening the economy too soon overshadowed hopes of a jump-start to a battered global economy, following an easing of virus-led business shutdowns..N

At 10:57 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 24,248.2. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.08% at 2,928.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.14% at 9,205.537. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, up 6.8% ** ONEOK Inc <OKE.N>, up 4.8% ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Blackrock Inc <BLK.N>, down 5.7% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc <PEAK.N>, down 5.5% ** Extra Space Storage Inc <EXR.N>, down 5.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 1,630.4% ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW.N>, up 50.6% ** Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF <XMHQ.N>, up 35.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eventbrite Inc <EB.N>, down 18.9% ** Arlo Tchnologies Inc <ARLO.N>, down 17.1% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, down 17% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CymaBay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, up 149% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 56.1% ** Gamida Cell Ltd <GMDA.O>, up 41.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genfit SA <GNFT.O>, down 65.2% ** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc <ADES.O>, down 28.7% ** Axcla Health Inc <AXLA.O>, down 20.3% ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Guardion Health: Rises after eye drug shows promise in study ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Significant uncertainties remain for Simon Property Group ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for bone treatment ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 21.4%

BUZZ-Datadog Inc hits record high on strong Q1 results, higher outlook ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises after Elliott renews push for sale ** II-VI Inc IIVI.O: up 28.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Falls on Q1 loss, plans to reduce new store openings

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 56.1% BUZZ-Surges on $384 mln COVID-19 vaccine development funding ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Car rental firm Hertz skids on going concern doubts ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O: up 41.2% BUZZ- Soars on positive data from bone marrow transplant study ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Falls on upsized stock offering ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: down 29.0% BUZZ- Plunges on going-concern doubts ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O : up 13.9% BUZZ- Jumps on surprise Q1 profit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Rises as Musk reopens Fremont factory against local order ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 149.0% BUZZ- Set for best day on plans to revive liver disease drug ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 0.7% ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 0.6% BUZZ-Demand for LabCorp, Quest's COVID-19 tests to rise as hospitals open up - Jefferies BUZZ-LabCorp: Up on expanding access to COVID-19 at-home test kit ** Lexington Realty Trust LXP.N: down 5.7% ** Rexford Industrial Realty Inc REXR.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Industrial REITs Lexington, Rexford down on stock deals ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 4.0% ** Macerich Co MAC.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Simon Property, Macerich jump on plans to reopen malls ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc NBRV.O: down 14.3% BUZZ-Down on likely delay in approval for antibiotic ** Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF.O: up 1.9% BUZZ- Jumps on Q1 profit beat ** Sunoco LP SUN.N: down 1.5% BUZZ- Sunoco LP: Slips as it swings to quarterly loss, scraps outlook ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 4.8% BUZZ-Rises on FDA 'fast track' status for COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 2.5% ** Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N: down 0.3% ** Universal Health Services UHS.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-JPM says new U.S. long-term care hospital payment rules unlikely to change medtech outlook ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 0.6% BUZZ- Slips on planned $650 mln convertible debt deal ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 3.5% BUZZ- Rises after blood purification device gets EU nod ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Citi downgrades, sees lower likelihood of liver drug's success ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: down 12.8% BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q1 revenue, in-line profit ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 11.0% BUZZ- Tumbles after lower-than-expected Q1 earnings on weak prices

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

flat

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.07%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.63%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.07%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.04%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.50%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.16%

