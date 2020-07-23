BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday following the S&P 500's four straight days of gains as investors held out for a new coronavirus relief package, with latest data showing signs that a recovery in the labor market was stalling. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.31% at 26,923.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.09% at 3,273.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.12% at 10,693.371. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** WhirlPool Corp <WHR.N>, up 10.5% ** Pultegroup Inc <PHM.N>, up 10.1% ** Equifax Inc <EFX.N>, up 7.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Allegion Plc <ALLE.N>, down 7.4% ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, down 7.2% ** SL Green Realty Corp <SLG.N>, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp <BXG.N>, up 25.8% ** Montrose Environmental Group Inc <MEG.N>, up 25.7% ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc <HLX.N>, up 24.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mexco Energy <MXC.N>, down 14.1% ** Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd BEDU.N, down 10.7% ** Trinity Industries Inc <TRN.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIST.O>, up 118% ** Brightcove Inc <BCOV.O>, up 34.3% ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, up 37.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** 360 Finance Inc <QFIN.O>, down 16.2% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, down 11.3% ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, down 10.9% ** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit beat; expects accelerated sales growth in H2 ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Set to scale 4-month highs as profit jumps 45% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Azure woes cloud Microsoft's Q4; better positioned than rivals ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan Q2 lacks clarity in uncertain macro environment ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH.O: down 10.3%

BUZZ-slips after pricing $200 mln stock offering ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Street View: HCA Healthcare sets tough precedent for industry peers to repeat ** Ascena Retail Group Inc ASNA.O: down 22.8%

BUZZ-Shares sink on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as pandemic, U.S. civil unrest drive usage surge ** Quest Diagnostics DGX.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Falls after slight revenue miss ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 drug shows promise in preclinical study ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Eyes fresh record high after results, forecast beat ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Kimberly-Clark KMB.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as strong tissue sales prompt upbeat forecast ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Southwest shares dip as July demand stalls on surging COVID-19 cases ** CymaBay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 33.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA lifts clinical hold on liver disease drug ** Kaleido Biosciences KLDO.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Up on launching second study of potential COVID-19 drug ** Helix Energy Solutions HLX.N: up 24.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after topping Q2 profit estimates ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized offering ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O: up 118.0%

BUZZ-Surges on regulatory pathway for heart drug ** Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on tie-up for COVID-19 vaccine development ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals AMAG.O: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Rises on tie-up with Norgine for blood clotting drug ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Danaher shares hit record after quarterly report, outlook ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Falls on convertible debt deal ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Up on clearance for carotid stent in Brazil ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA recommendation for anxiety treatment trial ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Posts Q2 loss, but analysts positive about cash position ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Drops as co swings to Q2 loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.41%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.96%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.01%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.72%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.43%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.10%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.63%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

