Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday following the S&P 500's four straight days of gains as investors held out for a new coronavirus relief package, with latest data showing signs that a recovery in the labor market was stalling. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.31% at 26,923.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.09% at 3,273.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.12% at 10,693.371. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** WhirlPool Corp <WHR.N>, up 10.5% ** Pultegroup Inc <PHM.N>, up 10.1% ** Equifax Inc <EFX.N>, up 7.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Allegion Plc <ALLE.N>, down 7.4% ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, down 7.2% ** SL Green Realty Corp <SLG.N>, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp <BXG.N>, up 25.8% ** Montrose Environmental Group Inc <MEG.N>, up 25.7% ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc <HLX.N>, up 24.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mexco Energy <MXC.N>, down 14.1% ** Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd BEDU.N, down 10.7% ** Trinity Industries Inc <TRN.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIST.O>, up 118% ** Brightcove Inc <BCOV.O>, up 34.3% ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, up 37.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** 360 Finance Inc <QFIN.O>, down 16.2% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, down 11.3% ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, down 10.9% ** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit beat; expects accelerated sales growth in H2 ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Set to scale 4-month highs as profit jumps 45% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Azure woes cloud Microsoft's Q4; better positioned than rivals ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan Q2 lacks clarity in uncertain macro environment ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH.O: down 10.3%

BUZZ-slips after pricing $200 mln stock offering ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Street View: HCA Healthcare sets tough precedent for industry peers to repeat ** Ascena Retail Group Inc ASNA.O: down 22.8%

BUZZ-Shares sink on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as pandemic, U.S. civil unrest drive usage surge ** Quest Diagnostics DGX.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Falls after slight revenue miss ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 drug shows promise in preclinical study ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Eyes fresh record high after results, forecast beat ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Kimberly-Clark KMB.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as strong tissue sales prompt upbeat forecast ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Southwest shares dip as July demand stalls on surging COVID-19 cases ** CymaBay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 33.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA lifts clinical hold on liver disease drug ** Kaleido Biosciences KLDO.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Up on launching second study of potential COVID-19 drug ** Helix Energy Solutions HLX.N: up 24.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after topping Q2 profit estimates ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized offering ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O: up 118.0%

BUZZ-Surges on regulatory pathway for heart drug ** Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on tie-up for COVID-19 vaccine development ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals AMAG.O: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Rises on tie-up with Norgine for blood clotting drug ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Danaher shares hit record after quarterly report, outlook ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Falls on convertible debt deal ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Up on clearance for carotid stent in Brazil ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA recommendation for anxiety treatment trial ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Posts Q2 loss, but analysts positive about cash position ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Drops as co swings to Q2 loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.41%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.96%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.01%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.72%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.43%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.10%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.63%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC WHR PHM EFX ALLE CTXS SLG BXG MEG HLX MXC BEDU TRN MIST BCOV CBAY QFIN BGFV CLIR HSY MSFT KMI AUPH HCA ASNA TWTR DGX BCLI TSCO AN KMB LUV KLDO BNTX DVAX AMAG AAL DHR LLNW NSPR VTGN LVS TRV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    19 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular