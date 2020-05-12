US Markets
FTSI

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cymabay Therapeutics, California Resources, Novavax

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon..N

At 09:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.44% at 24,230. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.44% at 2,935.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.46% at 9,322. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 1,644.2% ** Chaparral Energy Inc <CHAP.N>, up 37.2% ** ARC Document Solutions Inc <ARC.N>, up 23.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, down 28.8% ** Sequans Communications S.A. <SQNS.N>, down 13.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, up 144.6% ** Plus Therapeutics Equity Warrants <PSTVZ.O>, up 96.1% ** Helius Medical Technologies Inc <HSDT.O>, up 76.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Genfit SA <GNFT.O>, down 67.4% ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, down 50% ** Alberton Acquisition Corp <ALACR.O>, down 25% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 66.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $384 mln COVID-19 vaccine development funding ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Car rental firm Hertz skids on going concern doubts ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O: up 45.4% premarket BUZZ- Soars on positive data from bone marrow transplant study ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on upsized stock offering ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: down 28.8% premarket BUZZ- Plunges on going-concern doubts ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: 20% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on surprise Q1 profit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Musk reopens Fremont factory against local order ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 144.6% premarket BUZZ- Set for best day on plans to revive liver disease drug ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Demand for LabCorp, Quest's COVID-19 tests to rise as hospitals open up - Jefferies ** Lexington Realty Trust LXP.N: down 3.8% premarket ** Rexford Industrial Realty Inc REXR.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Industrial REITs Lexington, Rexford down on stock deals ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 9.8% premarket ** Macerich Co MAC.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Simon Property, Macerich jump on plans to reopen malls ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc NBRV.O: down 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on likely delay in approval for antibiotic ** Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF.O: up 16.1% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on Q1 profit beat ** Sunoco LP SUN.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ- Sunoco LP: Slips as it swings to quarterly loss, scraps outlook ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA 'fast track' status for COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ- Slips on planned $650 mln convertible debt deal ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises after blood purification device gets EU nod ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Citi downgrades, sees lower likelihood of liver drug's success ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: up 14.1% premarket BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q1 revenue, in-line profit ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ- CS says low lithium prices do not support industry growth; cuts PT

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTSI CHAP ARC CRC SQNS WFC CBAY PSTVZ HSDT GNFT ATHE ALACR NVAX HTZ GMDA AKBA YRCW TSLA LH DGX LXP REXR SPG MAC NBRV BHF SUN MRNA LYFT CTSO ICPT FLNT LTHM NDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular