BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cymabay Therapeutics, California Resources, Novavax

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon..N

At 09:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.44% at 24,230. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.44% at 2,935.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.46% at 9,322. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 1,644.2% ** Chaparral Energy Inc <CHAP.N>, up 37.2% ** ARC Document Solutions Inc <ARC.N>, up 23.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, down 28.8% ** Sequans Communications S.A. <SQNS.N>, down 13.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, up 144.6% ** Plus Therapeutics Equity Warrants <PSTVZ.O>, up 96.1% ** Helius Medical Technologies Inc <HSDT.O>, up 76.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Genfit SA <GNFT.O>, down 67.4% ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, down 50% ** Alberton Acquisition Corp <ALACR.O>, down 25% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 66.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $384 mln COVID-19 vaccine development funding ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Car rental firm Hertz skids on going concern doubts ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O: up 45.4% premarket BUZZ- Soars on positive data from bone marrow transplant study ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on upsized stock offering ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: down 28.8% premarket BUZZ- Plunges on going-concern doubts ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: 20% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on surprise Q1 profit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Musk reopens Fremont factory against local order ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 144.6% premarket BUZZ- Set for best day on plans to revive liver disease drug ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Demand for LabCorp, Quest's COVID-19 tests to rise as hospitals open up - Jefferies ** Lexington Realty Trust LXP.N: down 3.8% premarket ** Rexford Industrial Realty Inc REXR.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Industrial REITs Lexington, Rexford down on stock deals ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 9.8% premarket ** Macerich Co MAC.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Simon Property, Macerich jump on plans to reopen malls ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc NBRV.O: down 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on likely delay in approval for antibiotic ** Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF.O: up 16.1% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on Q1 profit beat ** Sunoco LP SUN.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ- Sunoco LP: Slips as it swings to quarterly loss, scraps outlook ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA 'fast track' status for COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ- Slips on planned $650 mln convertible debt deal ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises after blood purification device gets EU nod ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Citi downgrades, sees lower likelihood of liver drug's success ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O: up 14.1% premarket BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q1 revenue, in-line profit ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ- CS says low lithium prices do not support industry growth; cuts PT

