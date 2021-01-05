BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cyclo Therapeutics, Atomera Inc, Conagra Brands Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington. .N

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.46% at 30,361.58. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 3,717.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.50% at 12,761.475. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 5.3% ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, up 4.9 % ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 2.8% ** Conagra Brands Inc <CAG.N>, down 2% ** Pultegroup Inc <PHM.N>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc <MTNB.N>, up 17% ** fuboTV Inc <FUBO.N>, up 16% ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd <CHU.N>, up 16% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Studio City International Holdings Ltd <MSC.N>, down 11.1% ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil <SCO.N>, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 94.1% ** Check Cap Ltd <CHEK.O>, up 85.5% ** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, up 31.5% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, down 36.4% ** Tuscan Holdings Corp <THCBU.O>, down 19.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Exane downgrades; sees diminishing growth opportunity

BUZZ-Bets against Tesla dealt a $40 bln loss to shorts in 2020- S3 ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: up 45.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as co seeks FDA meet on regulatory pathway for migraine treatment ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on proposed Hong Kong listing ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages see Kokusai Electric bid hike reasonable ** China Telecom Corp Ltd CHA.N: up 10.6% ** China Mobile Ltd CHL.N: up 11.1% ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU.N: up 16.0%

BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese telecom firms jump; to stay NYSE-listed ** Broadway Financial Corp BYFC.O: up 20.8%

BUZZ-Soars on CFBanc Corp merger approval ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Needham sees positive outlook ahead; upgrades ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Piper Sandler sees growth sustainable beyond the pandemic, upgrades ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages see recovery in DRAM chips demand, pricing ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'Buy' on growth prospects ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from COVID-19 treatment study ** Marker Therapeutics Inc MRKR.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Up as FDA lifts partial hold on leukemia treatment trial ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Rises on deal for kidney transplant rejection therapy ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on agreeing to buy wireless charging provider WAVE ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Colombia distribution deal for diagnostics instruments ** FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.O: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages downgrade on Teledyne deal ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-CS downgrades, says co overly optimistic about at-home consumption USN ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Qualcomm appoints Cristiano Amon as CEO ** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Gains on U.S. launch of prostate cancer treatment ** Atomera Inc ATOM.O: up 19.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal allowing manufacturing of patented technology ** Cyclo Therapeutics Inc CYTH.O: up 35.8%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from genetic disorder treatment trial ** Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Keybanc upgrades on long-term growth prospects ** Genesis HealthCare Inc GEN.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on appointing chairman for top job

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.21%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.54%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.77%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.61%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.81%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.28%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.29%

