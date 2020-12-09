US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cybersecurity stocks, Pluristem, Sorrento, GameStop

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Dow futures rose and S&P 500 futures hit a record high on Wednesday as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials. .N

At 7:05 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 30,241. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.16% at 3,707.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.07% at 12,628.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, up 34.2% ** Pivotal Investment Corp <PIC.N>, up 19.3% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 16.9% ** Talos Energy Inc <TALO.N>, down 15.3% ** STMicroelectronics N.V. <STM.N>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Recon Technology Ltd <RCON.O>, up 125.7% ** Zw Data Action Technologies Inc <CNET.O>, up 126.0% ** Intec Pharma Ltd <NTEC.O>, up 75.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc <PSTI.O>, down 41.5% ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc <ATOS.O>, down 41.4% ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 16.9% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on receiving CLIA license, plans to start COVID-19 testing ** Talos Energy TALO.N: down 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops; announces 8.5 mln share offer ** BRP Group Inc BRP.O: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on discounted share offering ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: down 41.5% premarket BUZZ-To close late-stage study of arterial disease treatment, shares plunge ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Down on $100 mln equity offering ** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd SINO.O: down 7.0% premarket BUZZ-To acquire 51% of Shenzhen Jiayoubao, shares drop ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops after revising kidney disease drug trial protocol ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Chinese EV maker Xpeng slips after pricing upsized equity offering ** Vesper Healthcare Acquisition VSPR.O: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report of merger with HydraFacial ** Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O: down 1.8% premarket ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 2.3% premarket ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Cybersecurity stocks: JPM downgrades on slowing on-premise firewall spend ** QuantumScape Corp QS.N: up 34.2% premarket BUZZ-Says its battery could power electric planes, shares jump

