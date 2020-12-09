BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cybersecurity stocks, Boeing, Disney, Zoom

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 was set to open at a record high on Wednesday as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials. .N

At 8:41 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.27% at 30,251. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.15% at 3,707.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.08% at 12,627. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, up 36.4% ** Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. <CCU.N>, up 20.0% ** Cabot Corp <CBT.N>, up 19.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Talos Energy Inc <TALO.N>, down 20.2% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 17.4% ** STMicroelectronics N.V. <STM.N>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, up 304.6% ** Intec Pharma Ltd <NTEC.O>, up 114.7% ** Zw Data Action Technologies Inc <CNET.O>, up 93.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc <PSTI.O>, down 42.2% ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc <ATOS.O>, down 41.9% ** Streamline Health Solutions Inc <STRM.O>, down 31.8% ** Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O: down 1.7% premarket ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 1.6% premarket ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Cybersecurity stocks: JPM downgrades on slowing on-premise firewall spend ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies says 'MAX is almost back', raises PT ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as KeyBanc initiates with 'overweight' ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Q3 revenue misses estimates USN ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on receiving CLIA license, plans to start COVID-19 testing ** Talos Energy TALO.N: down 20.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops; announces 8.5 mln share offer ** BRP Group Inc BRP.O: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on discounted share offering ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: down 42.2% premarket BUZZ-Pluristem to close late-stage study of arterial disease treatment, shares plunge ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Down on $100 mln equity offering ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: down 0.6% premarket ** Omnicell Inc OMCL.O: up 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse says Omnicell deal can be potentially good ** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd SINO.O: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-To acquire 51% of Shenzhen Jiayoubao, shares drop ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with 'hold' ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Drops after revising kidney disease drug trial protocol ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Chinese EV maker Xpeng slips after pricing upsized equity offering ** Vesper Healthcare Acquisition VSPR.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report of merger with HydraFacial ** Sutro Biopharma STRO.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $126 mln share offering ** QuantumScape Corp QS.N: up 36.4% premarket BUZZ-Says its battery could power electric planes, shares jump ** Delcath Systems DCTH.O: down 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Down on launch of public offering ** IGM BioSciences IGMS.O: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing upsized $200 mln stock deal ** Pluralsight Inc PS.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as J.P. Morgan downgrades on likely revenue slowdown ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips as J.P. Morgan downgrades on high valuation ** Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT.O: up 35.6% premarket BUZZ-Soars after muscle disorder therapy shows promise in early trial ** Orion Energy Systems Inc OESX.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise on contract extension ** Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA.O: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Dips on equity offering ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at record high after Citigroup raises PT ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: up 114.7% premarket BUZZ-Hits two-month high on cannabinoid research deal ** Usio Inc USIO.O: up 44.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on LOI to buy Information Management Solutions ** ZW Data Action Technologies Inc CNET.O: up 93.8% premarket BUZZ-More than doubles in value on live-streaming launch ** PTC Inc PTC.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on JP Morgan upgrade, PT raise ** Syneos Health Inc SYNH.O: flat/untraded premarket BUZZ-Analysts hike PTs on promising outlook ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O: down 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on Q4 revenue, profit miss ** Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO.O: up 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from eczema drug study USN ** Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp VSPR.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Former Allergan CEO-backed Vesper Healthcare jumps on $1.1 bln HydraFacial merger deal ** United Natural Foods UNFI.N: down 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q1 results miss estimates

