BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CVS, PayPal, Lyft, GM

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors were encouraged by PayPal's outlook and an unexpected rise in Chinese exports, which raised hopes of an economic recovery. .N

At 10:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.20% at 23,949.7. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.27% at 2,884.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.14% at 8,955.382. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP.N, up 19.8% ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O, up 14.8% ** Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N, up 14.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ball Corp BLL.N, down 4.7% ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N, down 3.3% ** Danaher Corp DHR.N, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ion Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 85.6% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N, up 37.1 % ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N, up 29.9 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N, down 27.5 % ** Lannett Company LCI.N, down 18.8% ** Cars.Com Inc CARS.N, down 18.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, up 108.6% ** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O, up 32.7% ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O, up 26.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sg Block Inc SGBX.O, down 25.8% ** Macrogenics Inc MGNX.O, down 16.5% ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O, down 16.1% ** Briggs & Stratton Corp BGG.N: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Plunges as Q3 sales miss Wall Street expectations ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Gears up for new record after surge in sales ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Near-term virus hit will not impede CVS growth in long run ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-PREVIEW: Raytheon Tech Q1 results due with eyes on cornavirus fallout BUZZ-Raytheon Technologies rises on profit beat, potential strength in defense unit ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 9.0% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 disruptions hit revenue ** T-Mobile Inc TMUS.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Rises on subscriber beat; KeyBanc lifts PT ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 30.0% BUZZ-Surges on traffic spike, raises guidance ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 11.8% BUZZ- Gains on signaling strong recovery amid surge in online shopping BUZZ-Street View: PayPal structurally flexing its muscle ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 22.5% BUZZ-Street View: No coronavirus stop on Lyft's road to profitability ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 18.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat, raised 2020 outlook ** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Street View: GM motoring through coronavirus cracks ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Piper Sandler hikes PT on strong Q1 hopes, Mellanox addition ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 17.3% BUZZ-Up on potential Europe distribution of COVID-19 test ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Jumps as co expects mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine study to start soon ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: down 16.1% BUZZ-Falls on surprise loss, weak outlook ** ANGI Homeservices Inc ANGI.O: up 13.2% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected Q1 loss ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: up 14.8% BUZZ-Brokerages raise PT on revenue beat, upbeat outlook ** Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Rises on plans to test lead drug in COVID-19 ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop three new COVID-19 vaccines ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 14.1% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 2.2% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 2.4% ** Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Spirit Airlines sputters as co seeks cash after Q1 miss ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Up after positive data from study ** Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Gains as breast-cancer drug gets marketing approval in China

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.98%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

flat

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.82%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.10%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.42%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.99%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.88%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy, Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

