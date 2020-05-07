BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CVS, PayPal, Lyft, GM

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors were encouraged by PayPal's outlook and an unexpected rise in Chinese exports, which raised hopes of an economic recovery. .N

At 10:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.20% at 23,949.7. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.27% at 2,884.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.14% at 8,955.382. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP.N, up 19.8% ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O, up 14.8% ** Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N, up 14.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ball Corp BLL.N, down 4.7% ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N, down 3.3% ** Danaher Corp DHR.N, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ion Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 85.6% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N, up 37.1 % ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N, up 29.9 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N, down 27.5 % ** Lannett Company LCI.N, down 18.8% ** Cars.Com Inc CARS.N, down 18.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, up 108.6% ** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O, up 32.7% ** GenMark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O, up 26.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sg Block Inc SGBX.O, down 25.8% ** Macrogenics Inc MGNX.O, down 16.5% ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O, down 16.1% ** Briggs & Stratton Corp BGG.N: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Plunges as Q3 sales miss Wall Street expectations ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Gears up for new record after surge in sales ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Near-term virus hit will not impede CVS growth in long run ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-PREVIEW: Raytheon Tech Q1 results due with eyes on cornavirus fallout BUZZ-Raytheon Technologies rises on profit beat, potential strength in defense unit ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 9.0% BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 disruptions hit revenue ** T-Mobile Inc TMUS.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Rises on subscriber beat; KeyBanc lifts PT ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 30.0% BUZZ-Surges on traffic spike, raises guidance ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 11.8% BUZZ- Gains on signaling strong recovery amid surge in online shopping BUZZ-Street View: PayPal structurally flexing its muscle ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 22.5% BUZZ-Street View: No coronavirus stop on Lyft's road to profitability ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 18.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat, raised 2020 outlook ** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Street View: GM motoring through coronavirus cracks ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Piper Sandler hikes PT on strong Q1 hopes, Mellanox addition ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 17.3% BUZZ-Up on potential Europe distribution of COVID-19 test ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Jumps as co expects mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine study to start soon ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: down 16.1% BUZZ-Falls on surprise loss, weak outlook ** ANGI Homeservices Inc ANGI.O: up 13.2% BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected Q1 loss ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: up 14.8% BUZZ-Brokerages raise PT on revenue beat, upbeat outlook ** Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Rises on plans to test lead drug in COVID-19 ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop three new COVID-19 vaccines ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 14.1% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 2.2% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 2.4% ** Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Spirit Airlines sputters as co seeks cash after Q1 miss ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Up after positive data from study ** Puma Biotechnology Inc PBYI.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Gains as breast-cancer drug gets marketing approval in China

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.98%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

flat

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.82%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.10%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.42%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.99%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.88%

