BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CureVac, Tesla, Mesoblast

Wall Street was muted on Friday, with the S&P 500 slipping from near record highs, as a slowdown in domestic retail sales growth added to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill. .N

At 12:27 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15% at 27,937.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.03% at 3,374.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.24% at 11,016.275. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kohl's Corporation <KSS.N>, up 5% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, up 4.7% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.O>, down 2.6% ** Edison International <EIX.N>, down 2.1% ** CenterPoint Energy Inc <CNP.N>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 26.1% ** Textainer Group Holdings Limited <TGH.N>, up 15.7% ** LSB Industries, Inc <LXU.N>, up 13.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 26.9% ** Cypress Environmental Partners LP <CELP.N>, down 15.5% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 14.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CureVac BV <CVAC.O>, up 161% ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, up 57.5% ** Mesoblast Ltd <MESO.O>, up 50.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Flux Power Holdings, Inc <FLUX.O>, down 45.1% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, down 28.4% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 26.7% ** Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Quicken Loans parent Rocket in flight after Q2 guidance ** Dillard's Inc DDS.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Surges on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss ** Fang Holdings Ltd SFUN.N: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q2 results ** OptiNose Inc OPTN.O: down 24.1%

BUZZ-Plunges after pricing stock offering ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls after posting wider loss on COVID-19-induced sports freeze ** Delek US Holdings Inc DK.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gains on move to simplify MLP structure ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.3% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Google and Apple face Epic challenge after 'Fortnite' removal ** TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc TFFP.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Hits record high after deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** KE Holdings Inc BEKE.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Down day after stellar NYSE debut ** RumbleOn Inc RMBL.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Rises on rebound in demand for used cars ** Duck Creek Technologies Inc DCT.O: up 48.6%

BUZZ-Shares surge in Nasdaq debut ** CureVac BV CVAC.O: up 161.0%

BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac skyrockets in U.S. debut ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley says Tesla's growth may now lie outside automobiles; upgrades BUZZ-Climbs after two analysts upgrade to neutral ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 8.7% BUZZ-Rises on UK deal for 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Gains after impressive current-quarter forecast ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: down 34.0% BUZZ-Drops on pricing stock offering ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 21.9% BUZZ-Slides after Q2 sales miss estimates ** Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA.N: down 11.5% BUZZ-Falls on secondary share offer's discounted pricing ** iQiyi Inc IQ.O: down 15.8% BUZZ-Chinese Netflix iQIYI slumps as co faces SEC probe ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 20.6% BUZZ-Slides on deep-discounted equity offering ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 10.4% BUZZ-Jumps on Q2 sales beat as people shop online ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 50.3% BUZZ-Surges after FDA panel votes for transplant rejection treatment ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: down 22.4% BUZZ-Drops on quarterly loss ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: up 12.1% BUZZ-Marathon Patent to buy advanced cryptocurrency mining hardware, shares jump

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.08%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.59%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.54%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.74%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.19%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.82%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

