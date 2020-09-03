BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CureVac, Tesla Inc, Signet Jewelers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Thursday as a rally in technology stocks cooled and investors looked forward to data on weekly jobless claims as well as business surveys for more clarity on the path to economic recovery. .N

At 7:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.22% at 29,025. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.50% at 3,561.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.12% at 12,272. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.K>, up 34.5% ** Global Blue Group Holding Ltd <GB.N>, up 15.7% ** Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc <PHX.N>, up 13.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** PagerDuty Inc <PD.N>, down 25% ** Zuora Inc <ZUO.N>, down 23.1% ** Designer Brands Inc <DBI.N>, down 15.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, up 49.1% ** Consumer Portfolio Services Inc <CPSS.O>, up 22.3% ** RiceBran Technologies <RIBT.O>, up 21.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc <AKBA.O>, down 65% ** Lantern Pharma Inc. LTRN.O, down 23.3% ** Priority Technology Holdings Inc <PRTH.O>, down 13.2% ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as Musk, German minister see co as one of most innovative firms ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.1% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners decline as the dollar climbs ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Set for third straight session of losses ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Dazzles on upbeat Q2 results; signals recovery ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Macy's sustainable margin gains remain challenging

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.